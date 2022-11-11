What are God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes used for?

By Will Sawyer
published

You’ve probably found lots of Shattered Runes as you’ve been playing God of War Ragnarok, but they don’t do much

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes are one of the many, many, resources you can find as you explore the Nine Realms, but they can only be converted into more Hacksilver. They’re not particularly common but do drop from numerous sources, giving you a good supply of income as you head into the later stages of God of War Ragnarok. To get you up to speed, here’s everything you need to know about Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok, including what they’re for and how you can get them.

What Shattered Runes are for in God of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)
Mine puzzles in Svartalfheim

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're stuck trying to get through the pitmines or Applecore in Svartalfheim, our God of War Ragnarok mine puzzles guide will help you.

Shattered Runes have no purpose other than to be converted into Hacksilver. That’s it. To do this, head over to any of the Dwarf smiths’ shops and navigate to the ‘Sell’ section. Then, under resources, you’ll find you can exchange 50 Shattered Runes for 5,000 Hacksilver at a time. 5,000 Hacksilver is certainly a decent amount that can really help you afford your next desired armor upgrade, but you likely won’t have that many Shattered Runes until quite a few hours into God of War Ragnarok.

Aside from exchanging for Hacksilver, there are no other uses for Shattered Runes that we’ve been able to find. They have no uses in crafting as far as we’ve been able to tell, and we’ve checked through the upgrades for every weapon attachment, armor piece, and other upgrade in the game.

How to get Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

Shattered Runes, like Hacksilver, are one of the resources in God of War Ragnarok that you tend to accumulate by accident. Simply exploring, opening chests, and defeating enemies will turn up plenty of Shattered Runes and you’ll practically be swimming in them by the end of the game. Here are all the ways of acquiring Shattered Runes that we’ve found:

  • Breaking objects: Hanging pots, vases, floating barrels, and partially buried containers usually drop small amounts of Hacksilver when you roll or bash into them, but they do have a chance to drop a few Shattered Runes too. Look out for them on your travels, whether you’re on foot, in a boat, or riding a sled.
  • Defeating bosses: Many boss enemies drop some Shattered Runes as part of their rewards. Make sure you collect them after the fight.
  • Treasure Maps: Finding Treasure Maps and then digging up their buried loot will also get you some Shattered Runes. Check out our God of War Ragnarok Treasure Maps guide to see where they all are.
