What are God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes used for?

God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes are one of the many, many, resources you can find as you explore the Nine Realms, but they can only be converted into more Hacksilver. They’re not particularly common but do drop from numerous sources, giving you a good supply of income as you head into the later stages of God of War Ragnarok. To get you up to speed, here’s everything you need to know about Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok, including what they’re for and how you can get them.

What Shattered Runes are for in God of War Ragnarok

Shattered Runes have no purpose other than to be converted into Hacksilver. That’s it. To do this, head over to any of the Dwarf smiths’ shops and navigate to the ‘Sell’ section. Then, under resources, you’ll find you can exchange 50 Shattered Runes for 5,000 Hacksilver at a time. 5,000 Hacksilver is certainly a decent amount that can really help you afford your next desired armor upgrade, but you likely won’t have that many Shattered Runes until quite a few hours into God of War Ragnarok.



Aside from exchanging for Hacksilver, there are no other uses for Shattered Runes that we’ve been able to find. They have no uses in crafting as far as we’ve been able to tell, and we’ve checked through the upgrades for every weapon attachment, armor piece, and other upgrade in the game.

How to get Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok

Shattered Runes, like Hacksilver, are one of the resources in God of War Ragnarok that you tend to accumulate by accident. Simply exploring, opening chests, and defeating enemies will turn up plenty of Shattered Runes and you’ll practically be swimming in them by the end of the game. Here are all the ways of acquiring Shattered Runes that we’ve found: