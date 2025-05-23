Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is getting free DLC with new recipes and other cozy goodness due to "the game's global success and the warm support from players around the world"
The Update the World!, um, update is coming to all platforms
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time launched this week to a glorious slate of Steam reviews deeming it a worthy and expanded follow-up to the original 3DS title, and due to that glowing reception, developer Level-5 is releasing some free DLC on all platforms.
I was utterly smitten by The Girl Who Steals Time when I wrote about its reveal, but I've been holding off on actually throwing down the $60 for it because of, well, the dozens of other games collecting dust in my backlog. But now that it's getting even more cute and cozy content, and for free, I'm not sure I'll be able to hold out much longer.
As detailed on the official Fantasy Life website, the Update the World! update (I love Japanese naming conventions) will add new recipes for you to cook up as well as "new content designed to make use of high-rarity weapons obtained from Treasure Groves and other sources." Finally, "players can look forward to even more opportunities to showcase their gear."
As for when this will all be available, that's undecided. "The release timing is currently being adjusted to ensure delivery as soon as possible," Level-5 says. "Further details about the DLC will be announced progressively."
Thankfully, it sounds like this isn't the end of new Fantasy Life i content, as Level-5 adds that it'll "continue to update and improve" the game "so that players can enjoy its world more comfortably and for an even longer time."
