Lies of P Overture DLC seems to be closer than we thought - an Xbox leak points to a shadow drop coming very soon

Lies of P Overture, the meaty expansion for the gothic fairytale soulslike, might be shadow dropped by the end of the week.

Tonight's Summer Game Fest Live is right around the corner, so it's pretty unfortunate that the DLC's last trailer seems to have leaked in full and shows off multiple bosses that'll probably kick my butt whenever it decides to come out.

What's more is that the trailer even ends with an "Available Now" message - the same one that's apparently appeared on the Xbox Series X|S home page for some players. That last point makes me think developer Neowiz could be planning to debut the expansion right after the Xbox Games Showcase wraps up this Sunday, June 8.

I turned on my Xbox Series X to check, too, and, alas, heartthrob Pinocchio wasn't there to announce his availability. So until Neowiz itself reveals the expansion's release date, try not to get too excited. (But, still, chances are high we see it at one of the big gaming events this week.)

Lies of P game director Jiwon Choi previously told GamesRadar+ that the DLC would take veterans between 15 and 20 hours to complete, but if you're still banging your head against the base game - first, stop doing that, it's not good for you, and second, rejoice - the devs are also adding free difficulty options alongside the expansion.

In the meantime, you can keep track of all the news coming this week with our Summer Games Fest Schedule. Lies of P is bound to show up at one of them, right?

