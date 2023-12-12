God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla update has a challenge so hard no one's ever completed it

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla has a challenge so difficult that no one on the game's development team has completed it.

Earlier today, December 12, Valhalla game director Mihir Sheth tweeted an intriguing snippet from the mode's development. It turns out there's an "endgame challenge" in God of War Ragnarok's new update that's so difficult, no one on the development team has been able to complete it on the game's hardest difficulty.

There is an endgame challenge in #GodOfWarRagnarokValhalla that no one on the dev team has completed on the hardest difficulty 'Show Me Mastery'. I am so, so curious to see how quickly players will humble us.. as they often do... but maybe this time we've beaten them? 👀December 12, 2023 See more

Beyond the name 'Show Me Mastery', we don't really know what this challenge is right now, but it's already being eyed up by commenters as a tantalizing challenge. For the game director's part, Sheth seems to be pretty confident that no one out there can accomplish the challenge, but then again, even he acknowledges players "often" humble them.

Elsewhere in the responses, Sheth reveals that you can select your difficulty level before you begin a run in Valhalla. The new update offers a repeatable roguelike mode, so if you want to complete the entire thing on 'Show Me Mastery,' you'll need to select the difficulty level right at the beginning of your run.

Valhalla is also an epilogue for Kratos - one that sees him and Mimir journeying to the realm of Valhalla to undertake new trials after the events of the main game. These trials, from the sounds of Sheth's tweets, sound like they can be seriously punishing, and this time we won't have the likes of Atreus backing us up in combat with some very handy abilities.

