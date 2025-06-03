Elden Ring Nightreign director has soloed every boss "without relics," and he wants fans "to know that this is very possible" despite concerns over difficulty

A few days have passed since Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released their roguelike spin on Elden Ring, the long-awaited Elden Ring Nightreign – and despite concerns over its difficulty in solo play, director Junya Ishizaki says it's "very possible" to take down every boss alone.

How can he be so sure of that, though? He's done it himself. Speaking to CNET in a recent interview, Ishizaki reveals that he has, in fact, beaten every boss and Nightlord – alone in solo playthroughs as well as alongside others in trio runs.

"Yes," starts the lead. "I can hopefully give you reassurance to know that I have beaten all of the game's bosses. I've seen everything it has to offer, both in multiplayer and as a solo player."

That's why Ishizaki wants the community to know it's not impossible, even if it seems like it. "I want you and players to know that this is very possible," explains the director, "and I want you to have the confidence to give it a try yourself."

That's not all, however. As if that wasn't enough of a feat in itself, Ishizaki goes on to admit that he's not only beaten all of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses alone, but also "without relics."

For context, that means he's managed to take every boss and Nightlord down without using any passive defensive or offensive advantages. That's seriously impressive – after all, our own Elden Ring Nightreign review explores why "playing solo is miserable," as difficulty scaling from trios to solo runs often doesn't feel fair. It's not an unpopular take, either, seeing as patch 1.01.1 dropped just yesterday with solo playthrough buffs.

One thing is for certain, though – if Ishizaki could pull off solo runs killing every boss and Nightlord in sight, then it's likely that any player could, too. It would probably just take a whole lot of patience and, of course, a good few healing flasks.



