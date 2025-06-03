Elden Ring Nightreign director has soloed every boss "without relics," and he wants fans "to know that this is very possible" despite concerns over difficulty
"I want you to have the confidence to give it a try yourself"
A few days have passed since Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released their roguelike spin on Elden Ring, the long-awaited Elden Ring Nightreign – and despite concerns over its difficulty in solo play, director Junya Ishizaki says it's "very possible" to take down every boss alone.
How can he be so sure of that, though? He's done it himself. Speaking to CNET in a recent interview, Ishizaki reveals that he has, in fact, beaten every boss and Nightlord – alone in solo playthroughs as well as alongside others in trio runs.
"Yes," starts the lead. "I can hopefully give you reassurance to know that I have beaten all of the game's bosses. I've seen everything it has to offer, both in multiplayer and as a solo player."
That's why Ishizaki wants the community to know it's not impossible, even if it seems like it. "I want you and players to know that this is very possible," explains the director, "and I want you to have the confidence to give it a try yourself."
That's not all, however. As if that wasn't enough of a feat in itself, Ishizaki goes on to admit that he's not only beaten all of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses alone, but also "without relics."
For context, that means he's managed to take every boss and Nightlord down without using any passive defensive or offensive advantages. That's seriously impressive – after all, our own Elden Ring Nightreign review explores why "playing solo is miserable," as difficulty scaling from trios to solo runs often doesn't feel fair. It's not an unpopular take, either, seeing as patch 1.01.1 dropped just yesterday with solo playthrough buffs.
One thing is for certain, though – if Ishizaki could pull off solo runs killing every boss and Nightlord in sight, then it's likely that any player could, too. It would probably just take a whole lot of patience and, of course, a good few healing flasks.
Here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.