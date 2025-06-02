Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01.1 is here now that maintenance is over, offering better rewards if you can make it to Day 3

Elden Ring Nightreign's maintenance is over, and the Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01.1 notes are here.

The headline change in Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01.1 is that it's about to be much easier to be a solo player. Once per night-time boss battle, players on solo expeditions will be able to take advantage of "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat," granting you a total of three pickups, but only if you're downed while playing on your own. You'll also get more runes if you're playing solo.

Confusingly, we'd expected those changes to drop as part of Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02, but that didn't account for FromSoftware's numbering conventions.

Elsewhere, there's a whole bunch of bug-fixes, which is the kind of thing I'd expect from a game this early in its life-cycle, and a few adjustments to the Steam version of the game, mostly to do with animation and graphics quality bugs.

However, there's also a change I wasn't expecting at all. FromSoftware has been pretty up front with what it's including in Elden Ring Nightreign's patches so far, but this time it's snuck some 'general balance adjustments' into the proceedings. Those mean that you'll get more high-rarity Relics as a reward once you reach Day 3 of your Expedition. There's also an increased chance of getting those high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones that you buy from the Small Jar Bazaar.

Obviously, you'll have to make proper use of those Relics, but it does seem like FromSoftware is taking some of the feedback about Nightreign's difficulty to heart. These are the kind of tweaks that will only really help you if you're already doing pretty well, but getting ahead of the curve at the start of Day 3 does feel like a big boost.

Elden Ring Nightreign's reviews have been pretty mixed so far, and while that's largely as a result of a lack of duo support, the difficulty and frantic nature of the game has been a substantial talking point. Nightreign patch 1.01.1 isn't likely to solve every one of the community's notes, but it's a decent starting point.

Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign review, as well as our roundup of new games for 2025 and beyond.