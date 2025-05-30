Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02 will arrive next week, and it'll make things much easier for solo players

Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02 is on its way next week, making some improvements to the solo experience that should make it much easier for those playing on their own.

In a tweet, the official Elden Ring account said that Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02 will be released next week, "and will include several bug fixes as well as improvements for solo expeditions." More info is coming next week, but FromSoft has offered a few details about those solo offerings.

For instance, you'll now get an 'Automatic Revival Upon Defeat' option, allowing solo players to revive once per night boss battle, for a total of three revives over the course of an expedition. In addition to that, you'll get more runes in solo, but we've not got a sense of quite how many more runes - presumably it won't be triple, but you'd hope that it'll be worth the while of those players who do make the choice to play on their own.

As of now, however, there's no word on duos - Elden Ring Nightreign's Steam reviews are some of the lowest that FromSoftware has ever had, and one of the biggest concerns is the lack of two-player options. FromSoft has said it's considering a two-player mode for post-launch support, but that's likely to be some way down the line. Thankfully, there is one option - a two-player Elden Ring Nightreign mod from the creator of Dark Souls and Armored Ring multiplayer mods - but that's only useful for PC players who are happy to tinker.

By the way, if you're wondering why this is Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02 and not 1.01, that's because the latter has already been released. Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01 dropped before the game was even out, but it was a relatively vague mix of character improvements and balance adjustments, and we don't yet actually know what it changed.

