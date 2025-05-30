It took mere hours, but Elden Ring Nightreign already has duos in development thanks to the modding icon behind Dark Souls and Armored Core co-op

The modding icon who added seamless co-op to several FromSoftware hits - including Dark Souls Remastered, Armored Core 6, and the base Elden Ring - has now turned their gaze to the developer's new multiplayer-focused game, Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign squeezes the open-world epic into tight, 45-minute-ish rounds designed around co-op play. But at the time of writing, you can only enter The Lands Between solo or in trios - there isn't an option to start a round with only two players. Hypothetically, the only way to play duos is to begin a match with three people and hope one of them leaves.

Enter modder Yui, who got a two-player Elden Ring Nightreign session up and running just hours after the game's mammoth launch. In the description for the short demonstration of the in-development mod, Yui mentions that the mod "runs without connecting to the matchmaking server, [so] it is possible to use additional mods during gameplay."

Elden Ring Nightreign: 2 player demonstration (w/ no EAC & mod compatible) - YouTube Watch On

The modder also says they "made it for fun," but hopefully it sees a proper release some day - if FromSoftware doesn't add a duos matchmaking option first, that is.

Elden Ring Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki recently admitted the team somewhat "neglected the duos aspect" while making the game since everyone was so focused on balancing trios to a tee. The lack of duos hasn't gone unnoticed, though, as Nightreign's Steam user reviews are the second-lowest in FromSoft history.

Of course, simply adding a two-player mode and balancing the game around two players are different things entirely (the latter probably takes a lot more time to get just right), but I can imagine it's worth it for the couples who want to spend their date nights in Elden Ring Nightreign without getting interrupted by a third-wheeler.

For now, you can check out Yui's other swell co-op mods on NexusMods.

