FromSoft master modder brings their seamless co-op mod to Dark Souls Remastered, easing the wait for Elden Ring Nightreign and The Duskbloods

There's still another month to go until Elden Ring Nightreign and another year before The Duskbloods comes out, but you can occupy the wait with a much older FromSoft classic that's now (almost) fully playable in up to five-player co-op.

Modder extraordinaire Yui previously worked to bring seamless co-op mods to Elden Ring's base game, Armored Core 6, Dark Souls 3, and Sekiro - a hero to anyone looking to share those cloudy victories and brutal beat ups with a friend - but they've now taken their multiplayer talents to Dark Souls Remastered.

"Simply put, the mod allows you to play with friends throughout the entirety ofthe game with no restrictions," the Seamless Co-Op mod's description reads, and unlike the base game, "it's theoretically possible to play the game from the tutorial up to the final boss completely in one co-op session." Essentially, one of you won't be booted out of the game if you die or conquer an enemy boss.

Yui showed off what the mod looks like in action in a walkthrough video down below, and alas, that really is co-op Dark Souls. The modder does note that it's still in "early release," which means you might run into some unexpected bugs or errors.

Either way, it seems like a fun way to share the grim soulslike festivities with friends until Elden Ring Nightreign remixes the open-world epic and lets up to three players loose in the Lands Between on May 30. Frequent FromSoft director Hidetaka Miyazaki is also working on The Duskbloods, a PvPvE experience with eight-player matches, that's coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

