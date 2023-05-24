Fairgames is a new Payday-like shooter from an Assassin's Creed lead

The Jade Raymond-led Haven Games has finally shown off their PlayStation game.

The new title is called Fairgames, or rather, Fairgame$, if you're going by the fine print. The new title looks to be a Payday-like shooter, where motley crews are robbing the rich and elite, while also duking it out against one another to take home all the cash.

Fairgames looks like a deadly blend between tactics and all-out warfare. We can see teams competing against one another to break into safes in the reveal trailer, all kitted out in some pretty eclectic garb. If we know anything about the Payday games, this should be a brilliant blend of PvP combat and extraction-based teamwork.

Right now, we don't have a projected release date for Fairgames. However, we do know that when the live-service shooter eventually launches, it'll be coming to PC, in addition to being available on PS5 at the same time.

If you're unfamiliar, Haven Studios is the developer established by Jade Raymond, who previously helped found the Assassin's Creed franchise at Ubisoft. Raymond then went to Google Stadia, where things didn't turn out so well in the end, but she's now established a Canadian-based studio to turn things around.

Fairgames is part of PlayStation's new venture into the live-service space. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously stated the company would be putting out multiple live-service games over the next few years, and Fairgames could be the first of these.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the complete PlayStation Showcase for May 2023 for a look at everything else that was announced during today's showcase.