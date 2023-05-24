Live
PlayStation Showcase May 2023 live coverage - All the Sony presentation news as it happens
Join us as we bring you all the news from the PlayStation Showcase
The hotly anticipated and much-awaited PlayStation Showcase 2023 is happening today at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT / 10PM CET on Twitch and YouTube. We've not had a major PlayStation Showcase since September 2021, so it's more than overdue and we can't wait to see what upcoming PS5 games await us at today's event.
According to PlayStation, it's going to be "a little over an hour" and focus on "PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios around the world". Unlike PlayStation State of Play events, Showcases are always much bigger, more tentpole affairs where we should expect some major announcements. After all, the blog post announcing the event literally states that we will get "a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators".
We'll be building up to the event and covering it live here at GamesRadar, so let's stroke our metaphorical (or physical) thinking beards, and think about what we could see and hope to see.
What time is the PlayStation Showcase?
1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT / 10PM CET
Interestingly, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was made with "no compromises" as a PS5 exclusive, which suggests that the gameplay we should *hopefully* see could be seriously delicious - no loading screens, glorious raytracing, slick swinging... the list goes on.
In the Famitsu interview, Ryan talks up the visual of Insomniac's sequel as being "beautiful," and that the final result of their long development process is truly "impressive". Ho boy, we're in for a treat aren't we?
After all, we've not seen much of the game since it was first announced way back in 2021 at the last big PlayStation Showcase. All we really know is that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are in it, and Venom is one of the villains you'll be facing.
If there's a 100% guaranteed game to feature in today's PlayStation Showcase, surely - surely - it has to be Marvel's Spider-Man 2. With the game set to launch later this year, and rumors suggesting it's as soon as September, we're expecting to see some gameplay and get a release date for Insomniac's next title.
Morning folks! You've got Sam here signing in from sunny UK to start revving the hype machine for tonight's PlayStation Showcase!
