PlayStation Showcase May 2023 live coverage - All the Sony presentation news as it happens

The hotly anticipated and much-awaited PlayStation Showcase 2023 is happening today at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT / 10PM CET on Twitch and YouTube . We've not had a major PlayStation Showcase since September 2021, so it's more than overdue and we can't wait to see what upcoming PS5 games await us at today's event.

Here's how to watch the PlayStation Showcase

According to PlayStation, it's going to be "a little over an hour" and focus on "PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios around the world". Unlike PlayStation State of Play events, Showcases are always much bigger, more tentpole affairs where we should expect some major announcements. After all, the blog post announcing the event literally states that we will get "a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators".

We'll be building up to the event and covering it live here at GamesRadar, so let's stroke our metaphorical (or physical) thinking beards, and think about what we could see and hope to see.