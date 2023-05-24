A new Metal Gear Solid collection is bringing the original trilogy to PS5 this year

The original Metal Gear Solid trilogy is coming to PS5.

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1 was announced during today's live PlayStation showcase, right on the heels of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake which got the worst trailer imaginable.

For clarity, because Metal Gear can get a smidge confusing at times, we're specifically talking about: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The reveal couldn't have been briefer – just a quick shot of the title and cover art, and that was it. At least we got a slightly soft release date for PS5: autumn 2023. This fall technically starts on September 23, so late September into early October is an optimistic but not unreasonable estimate.

With this officially being Volume 1 of the Master Collection, there's a chance we see more Metal Gear games revived on modern hardware through additional volumes, but that's just wishful thinking for now.

This story is developing...