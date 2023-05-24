Metal Gear Solid 3 remake announced with the worst trailer imaginable

At long last, the oft-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has finally been announced, with a terrible trailer.

The long-awaited remake was finally unveiled earlier today at the big PlayStation Showcase for May 2023. Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will be with us at some point in the near future, but right now at least, it was announced with a dreary trailer, showing wildlife being consumed by one another, all before the camera finally went through a jungle to none other than Naked Snake himself. What a thrill indeed.

This was, if you're unfamiliar with the whole situation surrounding Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, one of the most rumored projects in all of games. After a report first claimed knowledge of the remake all the way back in October 2021, we've heard very little else about the project, as nothing but rumors kept swirling over the months.

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was always supposedly in development at Virtuos, the studio that handle the Nintendo Switch port of Dark Souls Remastered. Right after that aforementioned report hit the airwaves, a developer at Virtuos revealed they'd been working on an "unannounced action adventure remake," which sure stirred the pot even more.

After all that rumor and speculation, we can finally put one of the most talked-about projects to bed. Did it really have to be with such a bad trailer, though?

Check out our new games 2023 guide for all the titles we've got to look forward to before the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake eventually gets here.