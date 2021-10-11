Rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake studio has been working on a "unannounced action adventure remake"

The studio attached to rumours regarding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was recently working on an "unannounced [...] action adventure game remake."

Shared on Twitter by user @FaizShaikh7681, the LinkedIn profile of Zhiyang Li, states that they worked at Virtuos - the Chinese studio reportedly attached to the project - as lead software engineer on an "unannounced [AAA] action-adventure game remake" in the nine months leading up to June 2019.

Li's account doesn't reveal much more information, or explain what they're working on now, but it does state that the game's updated engine will support 4K visuals, and that they led a "set pieces destruction team."

While Li's profile might point towards the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, it's also possible that he was working on something else entirely during this time. Speaking on the VGC podcast , the site's editor Andy Robinson suggested that the project was still in "early-ish development," but Li began work on this project in October 2018. As it's not clear when the relevant section of the profile was written, it's also possible that Li is referring to another Virtuos project - in the months around late 2018 to summer 2019, the studio worked on three games that could potentially fit the 'action-adventure' description. It's also worth noting that Li no longer appears to work for Virtuos - their LinkedIn profile points to a Florida address, while the company's North American locations are in Canada and California.

Konami is said to have outsourced several of its biggest franchises, including Silent Hill and Castlevania as well as Metal Gear. Details are scarce on all three franchises, but Hideo Kojima is rumoured to be consulting on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake .

