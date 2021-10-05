Hideo Kojima reportedly consulting on Metal Gear Solid 3 remake

Hideo Kojima will reportedly consult on the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake.

Just below, you can see a new claim from leaker Millie A, a self-professed industry analyst who has lately been corroborating a number of reports surrounding Konami in particular. Today, the leaker claims that Metal Gear solid series creative Hideo Kojima will help guide the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake through production in an advisory role.

🔷Kojima is not working on any Metal Gear project🔸Hayakawa understands the history/business of the franchise and believes the game will sell better with Kojima attached to project in some capacity🔹Kojima is only involved as ambassador or as consultant(Agreed by intermediary)October 5, 2021 See more

The leaker attributes this decision to Konami president Hideki Haykawa understanding that a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake stands a better chance of selling well with Kojima attached to the project. The claim also clearly asserts that Kojima isn't directly involved in development of the remake, but will merely act as an advisor to the new developer.

That developer would be the Singapore-based port studio Virtous, if recent reports are to be believed. Earlier this month, a report claimed knowledge of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, revealing that Konami had drastically changed its outlook on outsourcing development and working with external studios over the last few years. The result of this change in mindset is outsourcing the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake to Virtous, the report claimed.

However, the original report made no mention of Hideo Kojima being involved with the remake in any way. In fact, the original report claimed knowledge of not only the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, but also several forthcoming Silent Hill games in development at external studios. Hideo Kojima was never mentioned in this original report, and although a later report claimed that Kojima had actually partnered with Konami on a new Silent Hill game, this has never been corroborated by anyone.

It seems we'll have a fair few years yet to wait until we finally see what the future actually holds for the Metal Gear Solid series. In other series news though, the Metal Gear Solid movie appears to finally be taking shape, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the helm, and Oscar Isaac set to star as Solid Snake himself. You can head over to our exclusive interview with Isaac on why he wanted to play Solid Snake for more.

Check out our Metal Gear Solid 6 wishlist for what we've love to see if the series ever returns.