If Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid ever crossover, Kojima knows who should be a porter, even though they "won't be able to carry things so much"

A crossover between Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid is pretty unlikely. Hideo Kojima and Konami split on seemingly acrimonious terms, and we've only seen remakes and re-releases from the latter series for years now.

Still, should it happen, Kojima has a notion about who'd manage the tricky job of being a porter the best. When asked by IGN during a Death Stranding 2 event who from the Metal Gear canon could make the jump over to delivering across the KNOTS, he named Dr. Hal 'Otacon' Emmerich, tech genius and Solid Snake's trusted friend.

"Maybe Otacon!" Kojima laughs. "But he won't be able to carry things so much."

Sadly, he's probably right. Physical strength and endurance are necessary qualities for any good delivery person in the wasteland of Death Stranding, and Otacon doesn't appear to have much of either.

What movie Kojima wants to watch next #ignsummerofgaming - YouTube Watch On

But, he's excellent and solving problems and knows a thing or two about improvising under pressure. Stuck somewhere with BTs hanging around, Otacon would find a way to somehow escape without taking too much damage. Same for Demens, who'd probably be left perplexed by some gadget or other by the military scientist.

Otacon is the kind of guy you want around in a pinch, even if he's not the person you’d like assigned to your delivery. Unlike Sam Porter Bridges, Hal's backpack isn't getting too full. But maybe he's the sensible one in that regard, given how much of Death Stranding you spend picking up and re-Tetris-ing your own overfull pack of goods.

This is all extremely hypothetical, and the Death Stranding games aren't in need of the boost. The second, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, arrives on June 26, taking place predominantly in Mexico and Australia instead of the US. Aside from having whole other countries and continents to wander, Sam gets more hands on this time, helping communities he encounters in different ways.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As it's a Kojima Productions game, most narrative elements are protected through esoteric teases. There's a talking ventriloquist's dummy, though! Never change, Kojima. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater comes out on August 28, 2025.

Hideo Kojima already has a Death Stranding 3 pitch that could relate to a DS2 plot device, but "I am not going to make it myself"