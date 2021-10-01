Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake reportedly in development

Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami is reportedly working on "new installments and remakes for its biggest franchises."

Speaking on VGC's Off the Record podcast, reporter Andy Robinson said that "Konami is set to ramp up its premium game development," with new titles in the Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill franchises.

The first title is said to be a new Castlevania game described as a "reimagining of the series." It's thought to be in internal development at Konami, with support from local external studios. Robin also claims that multiple Silent Hill games are also in development at various external studios, including "one prominent Japanese studio."

Right at the end of the list is the Metal Gear franchise, which Robinson suggested is being worked on by an external studio based in Japan. While some rumours have claimed that Konami may be aiming to remake the original Metal Gear Solid game, Robinson said that "several sources have suggested that it's going to be based on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, not the original game."

Robinson also claimed that Konami plans to release remasters of the original Metal Gear Solid games for modern consoles, potentially as part of a broader collection. The Metal Gear projects appear to have been in discussion at Konami for some time, but efforts may have been ramping up as a result of a recent reshuffle at the company. Either way, the MGS 3 remake is thought to be in "early-ish development," and is "further behind than other stuff," so we shouldn't expect to see it until after the Castlevania and Silent Hill projects.

Konami is reportedly planning to unveil its new projects at next year's trade shows, so it's worth taking this report with a pinch of salt until then, as things are liable to change behind the scenes.

Snake's voice actor lent weight to rumours of a Metal Gear Solid remake earlier this year.