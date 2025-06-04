Metal Gear Solid 3 teases what certainly looks like a Metal Gear Online homage, complete with its adorable Kerotan frog figurines

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the long-awaited remake that's easily among my most anticipated upcoming PS5 games, showed up during tonight's State of Play, and there was an interesting tease of something right at the end of the trailer.

For a while, the latest Metal Gear Solid 3 trailer was pretty normal - at least by Metal Gear standards. There were stealthy shenanigans, some interesting cutscenes, and a healthy dose of action. After that, there was a whole section dedicated to the iconic Ape Escape crossover, which continues to look as peculiar as ever.

The trailer appears to draw to and end, but then we get a tease of something else. we get to watch a character merge out of the background, having hidden from our view by use of an impressive ghillie suit. As they drop to the ground, however, their entire appearance changes - instead of leaves and branches, they now appear to be nothing more than a cluster of rocks upon the ground.

That's bad news for the unfortunate goon who comes through right at the close of the trailer, entirely bamboozled by the camouflage. It's a little confusing - honestly, it's not clear whether this is an excellent active camo setup, or if it's a hint at some kind of online multiplayer mode.

Long-time Metal Gear Online player (and my colleague) Iain suggests that the small frog figure that gets collected in that clip is a Kerotan - the figurine you were tasked with collecting back then. And active camo also made an appearance in Metal Gear Online, suggesting that really could be the tease.

Either way, Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is set to launch towards the end of August, so I imagine we'll learn a little more relatively soon.

The Summer Game Fest schedule 2025 has kicked off - albeit a little earlier than we thought it might.