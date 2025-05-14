Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition announced – it's out next week, promising visual "overhaul," expanded mod support, and a free upgrade for some

Stalker developer GSC Game World has just announced an enhanced edition of its memorable Legends of the Zone trilogy from nearly 20 years ago, reiterating on the games' "refined" version from last year with upscaled visuals, and good news for old fans – those who already own the original games on either console or PC will receive the update for free.

"The iconic trilogy, comprising Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), Clear Sky (2008), and Call of Pripyat (2009), receives an overhaul with upgraded visuals, next-gen console optimizations, and expanded mod support," says a press release. A new trailer, which you can watch below, makes all these changes to the survival horror shooter series look especially, delectably ominous.

"Players who own the Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox Series X|S or PS5 will receive the Enhanced Edition of the corresponding games for free," the press release continues. "As for PC, to thank our loyal fans, owners of the original Stalker games get the Enhanced Editions free, and buyers of the Enhanced Editions receive the original versions included." You won't be able to transfer saves between different game editions or across platforms, however.

For those purchasing the Stalker trilogy for the first time, the Enhanced Edition will be available as a $40 bundle, or players can buy the three games individually at $20 each. GSC says in its press release that the enhanced games will feature essential upgrades like "enhanced lighting with god rays," "4K pre-rendered cinematics," and upscaled textures.

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition will release May 20 on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Stalker: Shadow of Chornobyl isn't the mind-bending prospect it once was, but that's only because we have it so good .