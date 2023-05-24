Destiny 2 developer Bungie confirms rumored revival of Marathon, its pre-Halo shooter

We finally know what Bungie is working on besides Destiny 2: a revival of Marathon, the sci-fi FPS it built before even the original Halo days, as a PvP extraction shooter coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC with full cross-play and cross-save.

Confirming leaks from October , Marathon was unveiled during today's live PlayStation Showcase . "A sci-fi PvP extraction shooter, Marathon will find players engaging one another as cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners, exploring a lost colony on the planet of Tau Ceti IV in search of riches, fame, and infamy," Bungie editorial lead Brian Ekberg explains in a PlayStation blog post .

Who among you will write their names across the stars? Marathon – Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. 🐛 https://t.co/e85eeKuZ02 pic.twitter.com/MVK1eTVxTHMay 24, 2023 See more

"A massive ghost ship hangs in low orbit over a lost colony on Tau Ceti IV," the official website teases. "The 30,000 souls who call this place home have disappeared without a trace. Strange signals hint at mysterious artifacts, long-dormant ai, and troves of untold riches. You are a Runner, venturing into the unknown in a fight for fame… and infamy. Who among you will write their names across the stars?"

Marathon will be Bungie's first new game since work on Destiny started over a decade ago. Former Destiny art director Christopher Barrett, now game director on Marathon, says "it’s not a direct sequel to the originals, but something that certainly belongs in the same universe and that feels like a Bungie game."

Importantly, Barrett confirms Marathon won't have any sort of single-player campaign. "With the PvP experience as our foundation, we’re creating opportunities for player-driven stories to unfold, stories that are integrated with the overarching game narrative," he says. "We’re building a world full of persistent, evolving zones, where players create their own journey with every run they take."

General manager Scott Taylor repeatedly asserts that there's still a lot of work to be done on Marathon, and my read is that we probably won't see this thing until 2025 at the earliest, though that's a soft estimate at best.