Destiny 2: The Final Shape is getting its own showcase and it looks like Cayde is back

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the finale expansion for the MMO's 10-year Light and Darkness saga, will be unveiled at a dedicated showcase coming August 22, and folks, it looks like ol' Cayde-6 is back.

Bungie announced its own upcoming showcase during today's live PlayStation Showcase , and the attached trailer will come as a whirlwind of memories for Destiny 2 players. Nostalgia aside, it appears Warlock Vanguard Ikora has somehow made her way through the portal that opened on the Traveler in the opening events of Lightfall, and inside found none other than Cayde, the Hunter Vanguard Bungie killed off in Forsaken and buried with promises that he would definitely stay dead.

May 24, 2023

Cayde-6 was only recently commemorated in the Tower through a new statue, but it looks like Bungie couldn't help but loop him back into the story somehow. As Cayde suggests in the trailer, we don't really know what this interstellar realm is – perhaps the Light equivalent of the afterlife, seeing as how Cayde died a Guardian. Will the lovable Hunter actually return to the Tower? The August 22 show may tell us more.

This story is developing...