Dune: Awakening will finally reward your personal contributions in Landsraad thanks to a "game changer" update

A new patch for Dune: Awakening is out now, and players are happy the changes to Landsraad rewards are a "game-changer."

Dune: Awakening has exactly what you want from an online-only game: a developer that is constantly updating it. Say what you will about the survival MMO, but the speed at which developer Funcom is throwing changes at it based on player feedback is nothing short of impressive, especially to the over one million players that joined its first two weeks .

Earlier this week, Funcom released Dune: Awakening's second patch in three days . Patch 1.1.15.0 is mainly focused on balance updates, and a tweak to PvP zones, increasing the delay when leaving the security zone from five seconds to 30 to "prevent border camping and allow PvP players to protect their area."

However, the biggest change in the new patch has to be the tweaks to Landsraad tasks. Previously, you would need to be the first to complete a task to get rewarded, but now these tasks "allow for Kill and Delivery Contribution to happen after the task has been completed, but awarding only personal contribution." While this edit won't affect "which faction won" or "how many guild votes were awarded," you'll still be able to get some personal wins out of it.

The Dune: Awakening community on Reddit are big fans of this decision. One user says the update to Landsraad is a "game changer," and said it makes the endgame instantly more interesting, while another calls it a "fix."

However, some other players are upset that Funcom still hasn't fixed the bug that is causing items to disappear from the Ornithopter inventory – hopefully that's next in line.



If Dune: Awakening's developers keep up this momentum, it seems like a shoe-in for our list of the best MMORPGs .