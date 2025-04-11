Marathon is avoiding Helldivers 2's biggest mistake as Bungie confirms you won't need a PSN account on PC and Xbox

Bungie has confirmed that Marathon will not require a PSN Account to play the game on PC and Xbox, following last year's Helldivers 2 debacle.

Marathon has been pretty much radio silent since it was announced all the way back in May 2023, with the only news we really heard being doom and gloom about the state of the game and its numerous (internal) delays. However, that's hopefully all in the past now, as we're finally getting a gameplay showcase later this week on April 12. Almost two years after it was revealed, it's almost time to actually see Marathon in action. While we don't know much yet, we have found out one piece of good news about the game: that it won't be repeating Helldivers 2's worst mistake.

If you'll set your mind back to last summer, Helldivers 2 was going strong with a massive amount of momentum behind it as the breakout game of 2024. And then, out of nowhere, it was announced that it would become mandatory to link a PSN account to play the game on PC, which led to a massive backlash and eventually a walk-back from Sony. Arrowhead did eventually recover, but the studio's CEO recently called the event "the lowest point during my tenure so far."

Thankfully, Bungie isn't planning on making the same mistake, as the Marathon account on the game's Discord server (spotted by VG247) told players, "Marathon will not require a PlayStation Account for players on PC and Xbox." While some may not see linking an account as a big deal, it's worth noting that PSN is only available in 70 countries, with a number of countries (including the majority of Africa) unable to connect.

