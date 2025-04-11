The full Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild experience on Switch 2 will cost $90 including DLC, as Nintendo confirms the Expansion Pass isn't included in the re-release

If you thought Mario Kart World 's $80 price tag was a bit much, I sincerely hope you're not someone who's going to be buying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time on Switch 2 , because the full package, DLC included, will cost $90.

Since last week's Nintendo Switch 2 news , there's been a lot of backlash over the pricing of the new console and its games. The price of the Switch 2 Edition versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom had already raised a few eyebrows, going for $70 and $80, respectively, assuming that you didn't already own the originals. It should be noted that the upgrades cost $10 each, making the overall Switch 2 Edition price the same as this fee plus the full-price cost of the original Switch 1 game (you'll also get the upgrades for free if you're subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service).

While the cost makes sense when you break it down like that, it's still a lot of money all at once for anyone who missed the games the first time around, especially given that Breath of the Wild is over eight years old at this point (although as we know, Nintendo games seldom go on sale for major discounts ). Adding to this further, Nintendo has now confirmed in a statement to IGN that the Switch 2 Edition of Breath of the Wild won't include the Expansion Pass DLC, which adds more shrines and things like the Master Cycle and more challenging Master Mode to the game.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC. That DLC is available as a separate purchase," Nintendo says.

At full price, that "separate purchase" will add on an extra $20 to your complete Breath of the Wild experience, bumping up the entire cost to $90. Like IGN points out, no one buying the game this way is going to be spending any more than someone did if they bought the original, but equally, they're not going to be spending any less, eight years on.

It's a considerable purchase, but with the newly improved frame rate and HDR support, it does look like this Switch 2 Edition will be the best way to experience the game if you haven't before.

