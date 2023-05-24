Assassin's Creed Mirage does its best Assassin's Creed 2 impression in release date trailer

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out on October 12.

Earlier today at the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage would launch later this year on October 12. As of right now, pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Mirage have just opened up across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

The new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage to accompany the release date had protagonist Basim doing his best Altair impression yet. There was a distinct amount of stealth peppered throughout the new trailer, which isn't a surprise given the new game is specifically returning to the series' roots.

But then came the action, and Basim really knows how to handle a blade. This is where the comparison to Assassin's Creed 2 can best be drawn - Ubisoft's sequel was about confidently stepping out of the shadows for the first time in the series, with Ezio handling himself on the streets of Italy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage certainly looks to be building on this, but not without straying from the original stealth-based formula. Don't worry, you aren't in for another 100-hour adventure here, as Ubisoft previously confirmed the new game would be far smaller in scope, and take around 20 hours to fully complete.

Assassin's Creed Mirage finally emerges from the shadows later this year on October 12. Right now at least, it's certainly stacked up to be one of, if not the, single biggest Ubisoft launch of the year.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other heavy hitters set to launch throughout the rest of the year.