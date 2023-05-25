Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is a "faithful" story recreation, but offers evolved gameplay and visuals

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater's remake will be a "faithful recreation" with evolved gameplay.

Yesterday on May 24, Konami finally unveiled the much-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake as 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.' Now, the development team at Konami has said the remake will be a "faithful recreation" of the original game's story, but they also plan on "evolving the gameplay" of the original.

Message From Development Team#MetalGearSolid #MG35th pic.twitter.com/bx0fAdDe9WMay 24, 2023 See more

In other words, we can expect the story and overarching plot of Snake Eater won't see any changes in the remake. The gameplay of Snake Eater though, a hybrid of third and first-person controls, will see some changes, most likely to modernize the gameplay for a new audience.

This could end up being similar to Resident Evil 2's stellar remake under Capcom. The horror classic changed from fixed camera perspectives to a dedicated third-person camera in the remake, and as a result was much easier to get into for newcomers, while veterans had no trouble adjusting to the new camera system.

We could also end up seeing some of the survival elements of the original Metal Gear Solid 3 change for its remake. Healing was a royal pain back in the original Snake Eater, and so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Konami opts for a slightly more user-friendly experience this time around.

Aside from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater though, Konami also revealed a Metal Gear Solid collection, which brings the original trilogy of games to PS5 later this year. It's finally, at long last, a good time to be a Metal Gear fan again.

