Death Stranding 2 feels a bit like Metal Gear Solid 5, Hideo Kojima says: "When you return to your bed on the Magellan, it's the same feeling as returning to the plant"

We already knew that Death Stranding 2 was going to be pretty different to its predecessor in terms of how it handles combat, but director Hideo Kojima agrees that the sequel actually feels somewhat similar to another one of his games, Metal Gear Solid 5.

In the latest issue of Edge magazine, 411, it's noted that the Death Stranding sequel feels a bit like a modern update to the 2015 Metal Gear Solid installment, and Kojima concurs: "I felt that myself when I played the game."

He continues, comparing the feeling of coming home to Death Stranding 2's ship, the DHV Magellan, to his stealth game. "When you return to your bed on the Magellan, it's the same feeling as returning to the plant in Metal Gear," he says, referring to the home base in the 2015 game.

Edge points to the VR challenges you can play in Death Stranding 2 when hanging out at its bases, noting how similar they feel to Metal Gear's own VR Missions. What's more, some sound effects, uh, sound quite familiar.

It's not the first time that Kojima has mentioned Metal Gear Solid when discussing the Death Stranding sequel. He recently noted that the idea of acquainting players with a gameplay concept in an initial game and then giving them more freedoms in the second – as Metal Gear Solid 1 did with stealth, before making it "a little easier to use weapons" in Metal Gear Solid 2 – has been implemented here.

"It was the same for Death Stranding. There aren't many games about delivery, so we first had to get people accustomed to it first," he explained at the time. "For the sequel, we wanted to allow players that want to fight to do so more freely."

