Phantom Blade 0 is bringing intense samurai soulslike action to PS5

Sony’s latest PlayStation Showcase promised a tantalising glimpse at “several new creations from PlayStation Studios” as well as the “spellbinding games” being conjured up by third-party studios and indie creators, and it didn’t fail to deliver. Among the fresh gameplay footage and numerous announcements on all things PlayStation was the unveiling of Phantom Blade 0, a new action RPG that looks set to put your sword skills well and truly to the test.

The announcement trailer, which you can check out below, showcased some wickedly dark visuals and brutal battles against tough-as-nails enemies. According to the mysterious woman in the trailer, our protagonist has only 66 days to live. Fans of soulslikes will surely want to keep an eye on this one. It’s coming to PS5, but there’s no release date as of yet.

This story is developing…