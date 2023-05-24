Sony commits to two or more "major releases" each year ahead of PlayStation Showcase

Ahead of today's PlayStation Showcase , Sony has revealed its plans to release at least two "major" games a year, which will span across several genres.

As detailed in the company's latest Business Segment Meeting presentation , we should expect to see "two or more major releases per year" from PlayStation that will cover "every major genre." In the presentation notes, we can see a diagram that features the PlayStation Studios logo in the center surrounded by several smaller circles that feature the kind of genres Sony has in mind - including Shooter, Racing, RPG, Platformer, Action, and Sports.

The presentation also says the company plans to release a "mix of single-player and live services" games, as well as a "balance of big franchises and new IP." So this gives us an idea of the kind of games we should be getting from PlayStation in the near future. Right now, we know of a few PlayStation exclusives in the pipeline, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , Final Fantasy 16 , Marvel's Wolverine , and more.

Speaking of upcoming PS5 games , later today (May 24) Sony is hosting a PlayStation Showcase which has promised to feature "over an hour" of PS5 and PSVR 2 games - including glimpses of "several" new creations from PlayStation Studios, and announcements from third-party partners and indie creators. Here's hoping we get a look at some of those "major" releases during the highly anticipated event.

