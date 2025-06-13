GTA 5, Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, and 5 other games alongside 2 subscription services make up 53% of PlayStation Store revenue, more than the other 12,000+ combined

After Concord's demise and multiple live-service cancelations, you might be wondering why Sony is still desperate for a never-ending online hit. Well, it might just have something to do with the eight games on the PlayStation Store that out-earn 12,000+ others.

In the company's new business segment meeting, Sony revealed some stats behind the PlayStation Store. Most notable is the fact that GTA 5, Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Roblox, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC, EA Sports College Football, plus subscription services EA Play and Ubisoft + Classics made up 53% of the digital store's revenue between April, 2024 and March, 2025.

To put that into perspective, the 12,000+ other games on PS5 and PS5 get to share the rest of the pie. 12,000 games made less money on the PlayStation Store than the eight biggest games, plus two subscription services. Damn.

Sony brags that it has a "diverse catalog and best-in-class commerce experience that supports breakout hits," which is true to a certain extent, but it must be a very scary time to be releasing a game of any size while knowing that the majority of people's cash (and time) gets dumped on to just a handful of hits, some of which have been around for years. 12 years in GTA 5's case, probably explaining why so many publishers are tiptoeing around GTA 6's release date.

Sony struck live-service gold with Helldivers 2 last year, but its own goal of having a huge, evergreen hit hasn't gone to plan, as multiple multiplayer games, like The Last of Us Online, have been scrapped. It's still trying again wit Bungie's Marathon, currently set to come out in September.

