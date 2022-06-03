Upcoming PSVR 2 Games: Every new PlayStation VR2 game confirmed so far

Sony revealed the first batch of upcoming PSVR 2 games during its most recent State of Play broadcast. As part of E3 2022, we were able to get a clear sense of how PlayStation plans on utilizing the technology of the PS5, leveraging both its first-party studios and third-party partnerships to deliver the next generation of virtual reality gaming. These new PSVR 2 games are just the beginning, of course – the first run of experiences to take advantage of the headset's 4K HDR display, enhanced field-of-view, haptic feedback, Tempest 3D Audio, inside-out tracking, and internal eye-tracking cameras which can translate your direct line of sight in-game.

Sony has shown off the PSVR 2 hardware and detailed the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers – imagine the tech of the PS5 DualSense controller in each hand, designed to enhance the sensations of virtual reality – but we're yet to get a PSVR 2 price or PSVR 2release date. Thankfully, our first look at upcoming PlayStation VR2 games has indicated that it'll all be worth the wait. So keep reading for details on all of these titles, from Guerrilla Games' PSVR 2 exclusive Horizon: Call of the Wild to the excellent work Capcom is doing with the Resident Evil series.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Developer: Guerrilla Games, Firesprite

Release date: TBC

Set to be the PSVR 2 showcase game, Horizon: Call of the Mountain received its first gameplay trailer during the State of Play June 2022 broadcast – it's impressive stuff. This is a brand new adventure created exclusively for PSVR 2, and we'll be experiencing it through the eyes of a new character in the series named Ryas. He's a former Shadow Carja Warrior and master at climbing and archery, a proficiency we'll need to emulate as the game pushes us to scale a perilous mountain and take on towering machines like the Thunderjaw. Along with the core adventure, Guerrilla has also confirmed that Horizon: Call of the Mountain will feature an "immersive River Ride experience" which will let you bask in the gorgeous views from across the world of Horizon. Horizon: Call of the Mountain doesn't have a release date just yet, but is expected to be a PSVR 2 launch game when the time comes.

Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Release date: TBC

Resident Evil Village is set to launch on PSVR 2, with Capcom looking to create the "ultimate survival horror experience". Now, given how horrendously terrifying Resident Evil 7 was in virtual reality, we believe the studio is up to the task. The PSVR 2 version of Resident Evil Village will make the entire story campaign playable in virtual reality, and promises that it's making full use of the new technology. That's especially true of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, which promises to allow Ethan to execute new dynamic actions, such as holding a handgun with one hand and a shotgun with the other. Resident Evil Village for PSVR 2 doesn't have a release date, but it's certain to be a must-play experience.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Release date: TBC

The game that revolutionized the action genre is returning in 2023, with Capcom investing in a sprawling Resident Evil 4 Remake. The studio is working to reimagine the 2006 classic, updating the storyline, combat, and visuals, while trying to keep its essence intact – as Capcom did so successfully with its stunning Resident Evil 2 Remake. It doesn't sound as if the full Resident Evil 4 campaign will be playable in PSVR 2, however additional virtual reality content is also in development – some type of mercenaries mode would be ace, but we'll settle for shooting hidden blue medallions with precision. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on PS5 on March 24, 2023, although PSVR 2 itself has no release date yet.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Release date: TBC

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners has low-key been one of the best VR games around. This is why we were pretty excited to hear that Skydance Interactive is developing the next chapter of its survival-focused story campaign. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will bring a new arsenal of weaponry (given the strength of its physics-based combat that's certainly good news), along with new threats to face and a rather beautiful New Orleans setting. Skydance promises higher quality visuals, more precise hand tracking, and more detailed levels when The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution launches for PSVR 2 in the future.

No Man's Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Release date: TBC

No Man's Sky is coming to PSVR 2, and Hello Games says it will leverage the new technology to take the "sense of immersion and believability up by several major notches". The studio promises more details will be coming soon, but in the meantime, it's worth considering the steps Hello Games will likely take to utilize elements like the PSVR 2 Sense controllers and advanced tracking. When No Man's Sky launched on PSVR back in 2019, the studio rebuilt the game entirely to give us a full sense of the cockpits we were climbing into and planets we were stumbling around. If Hello Games puts the same care and attention into No Man's Sky for PSVR 2, we could be in for a real treat.

