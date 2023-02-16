Best PSVR 2 games to dive into first

The best PSVR 2 games are currently a strange mix of older titles originally released for PSVR 1 or other VR headsets, and stage setters like Horizon Call of the Mountain. The launch window for the headset will see the release (or re-release) of over 30 titles, so with that in mind expect this list to change dramatically over the next month or so. For now though, here are the experiences we currently consider to be the best PSVR 2 games to explore right now.

11. Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

(Image credit: Universal Games/Oculus)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Coatsink

VR style: Seated / Standing

Cel-shaded art style and patrolling velociraptors. What's not to love? When a game is putting you in park-wide version of that kitchen scene from Jurassic Park, throws in some puzzle solving, and an intriguing, unique story then you've gotta give it a go. Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is basically Alien Isolation with dinosaurs, which means plenty of sneaking around and listening for footsteps. And panic, lots of panic. This collection bundles together both parts of the story too, so you'll see the full narrative unfold, with excellent voice acting from Laura Bailey at the centre.

10. Rez Infinite

(Image credit: Enhance)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer: Monstars Inc., Resonair, and Stage Games|

Publisher: Enhance

VR style: Seated / Standing

Rez Infinite is, admittedly, an old game. As an original PSVR launch title, if you’ve played around in VR across any of the various ecosystems since 2016, there’s a decent chance that you’ve had a go at it. But the psychedelic visuals have never looked better than they have on PSVR 2, and if the musical experience of floating through space to blast… I don’t even know how to describe the enemies beyond “colorful shapes, like polygonal fish,” blew you away before, buckle up, as it’ll happen again.

9. Thumper

(Image credit: Drool)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Drool

VR style: Seated / Standing

Another perfect example of the PSVR’s back catalog being shown off, Thumper has long been described as a “rhythm violence game,” and it certainly comes across exactly that way. The PSVR 2 allows the sounds and visuals of Thumper to pop in ways not previously possible, and a slightly trippy zoom down a track as a space beetle performing tricks to the beat is only further enhanced with haptics native to the headset. Thumper on PSVR 2 makes for a tense, toe-tapping, head-rocking time.

8. Tentacular

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer: Firepunchd Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

VR style: Seated / Standing

I never thought I'd actually want to be a giant squid, but picking up tiny civilians, freight ships, and other things I've found and flinging them across the sea is oddly satisfying. Armed with two giant, wobbly tentacles, you can suction onto a bizarre array of items in this delightful sandbox title, which is consistently funny and surprising. After all, you're a squid that thinks you're a human, who has to get a job and give back to society, so you'd expect some hilarity would ensue. But when rockets, mad science and other bizarre events are also involved, it just keeps on evolving. Quirky, fun, and also great looking, Tentacular should at least be on your radar as one of the best PSVR 2 games.

7. Drums Rock

(Image credit: Garage51)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Garage 51

VR style: Seated

Think VR Rock Band, but just the drums and you'll have a good sense of what Drums Rock has to offer. It's an arcade game where you need to hit the right drum or cymbal to match the coloured demon that's hurtling toward you. Like all good rhythm games, it's simple in practice, but with four difficulty modes on offer, it won't stay that way. Across the campaign and other modes on offer, there's a mix of licensed and original tunes to drum along to. It might not be the most visually complex of the PSVR 2 games on this list, but it's a brilliant title - particularly as a seated experience.

6. The Last Clockwinder

(Image credit: Cyan Ventures)

Release date: June 2, 2022

Developer / Publisher: Pontoco

VR style: Seated / Standing

Quite a few VR games can fall short of feeling like a “game”, instead feeling like tech demos that are designed to make you gawk at the novelty of being in virtual spaces. The Last Clockwinder blows that trope out of the water by combining the narrative storytelling often reserved for “walking sims”, while also challenging your noggin with 4D puzzles. Your job is to harvest as many pieces of fruit as you can while discovering an unfolding narrative about your maternal figure who vowed to be the last inhabitant of the bizarre tower you find yourself in. To do so, you’ll create production lines of your own automated clones that mimic the movements you make, and the best part is, you can get as creative as you want. Nothing in VR feels quite as satisfying as watching your own autonomous production line take shape in front of you.

5. Kayak VR: Mirage

(Image credit: Better Than Life)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Better Than Life

VR style: Seated / Standing

Kayak VR: Mirage will make you want to take off the PSVR 2 headset and head for the water. But, as a second best to the real thing, the water physics and graphics here are utterly stunning. It's one of those games that can fit with whatever pace you're looking for - race against a leaderboard of fellow kayakers, take the scenic route in free-roam mode, or just sit back and enjoy the views with the XXX mode. There's nothing quite like paddling alongside a stingray in Costa Rica after a stressful day at wor, especially when it looks as good as this. It's mechanically brilliant too, accurately mirroring how it feels and works using a kayak in real life.

4. What the Bat?

(Image credit: Triband)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer: Triband

Publisher: Triband

VR style: Room Scale

There are few games that have surprised and delighted me like What the Golf?, so it should come as little surprise that What the Bat?, the spiritual successor from the same developer, has quickly become one of my favorite titles among the admittedly short PSVR 2 launch lineup. The premise of the game is relatively simple: use two bats to hit trophies. This starts with the basic “hit ball to hit trophy” and escalates wildly to scenarios requiring you to brush your teeth with a bat and more. Need I say more?

3. Moss Book 2

(Image credit: Polyarc)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Polyarc

VR style: Seated / Standing

Moss: Book 2 is a perfect game for anyone who’s worried about the motion sickness that can come from first-person VR experiences. Both compelling, and a clever take on 3D platforming games, Moss: Book II puts you in the shoes of a Ghibli-like spirit that aids a heroic mouse on its quest for glory. It may not be a “new” game, Moss: Book 2’s lovely environments are brought to life like never before by PSVR 2’s OLED display. This is a truly relaxing VR experience that makes clever use of the hardware, and one you can happily lose hours to - all while controlling an adorable wee mouse.

2. Demeo

(Image credit: Resolution Games)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer / Publisher: Resolution Games

VR style: Seated / Standing

Demeo brings the tabletop gaming experience to VR with brilliant success. Looming over procedurally generated dungeons, you'll be able to work through multiple floors of enemies, mysteries, and potential traps either alone or with friends. The interactivity of moving your characters around, using cards from your hand that are revealed with a flick of the wrist

1. Horizon Call of the Mountain

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Release date: February 22, 2023

Developer: Firesprite / Guerrilla

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

VR style: Seated / Standing

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is the best PSVR 2 game because it's the only one truly made solely for the hardware and thus the best at showing off what it's capable of. It's also because it's a brilliant game in and of itself. Visually stunning, it does well to translate the magic of Horizon's console gameplay into a brilliant virtual reality offering with a unique storyline. Bow combat is brilliant, as are the robot dinosaurs in all their giant scale, not to mention all the little details Firesprite and Guerrilla have added to the world to bring it to life in VR. Unmissable if you have PSVR 2.

