The reaction to Gran Turismo 7 in PSVR 2 is near unanimous: "mind-blowing"

The PSVR 2 has officially launched and the reception has been generally positive, but one game in particular seems to be blowing the minds of just about everyone who plays it: Gran Turismo 7.

Of all of the best PSVR 2 games to play now, we didn't expect Gran Turismo 7, a racing game nearing its first birthday, to top the list alongside the VR-exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain, but here we are. According to the social media buzz, the racing sim is exhilarating on PlayStation's new-gen VR kit.

"OK, GT7 in VR is unbelievable," said Digital Foundry's John Linneman on Twitter (opens in new tab). "One small detail that literally caught my eye - the HDR glare of headlights in your mirrors during night races. It's bright to the point where it closely resembles reality in a similar situation. I've never seen anything quite like this in a game.

Perhaps the most telling reactions are from people recording their live reactions to playing GT7 on PSVR 2. In every video I've seen, it's like watching a grown adult transform into a sugar-high schoolchild hearing the school bell on a Friday before a long weekend. Honestly, the FOMO is almost too much to bear. Here's a clip of the folks from PSVR2 Without Parole (opens in new tab) clearly enjoying their time with GT7:

PSVR Without Parole tries GT7 for the first time. These reactions are giving me LIFE 😂😂😂 #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/GCkXza43YEFebruary 22, 2023

And here's The Tech Chap, mouth agape, grinning from ear to ear experiencing the racing sim in VR for the first time:

PSVR 2 + GT7 VR = 🤤@PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/6DVDBiwi5aFebruary 21, 2023

There's more. Freelance journalist and Future Games Show producer Jordan Oloman called the experience "madness." His clip doesn't include commentary, but it's a good demonstration of the game's performance and visuals. Without a PSVR 2, one can only imagine what it's like behind the wheel with a full racing rig peripheral setup.

This is a madness #GT7 #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/4SNFFEIpdXFebruary 23, 2023

It's also worth watching Twitter user Carl Lavery's clip of GT7 in PSVR 2. "It looks just as clear as it does here with a much greater sense of speed," he said.

So my first few laps in GT7 with PSVR2 have been absolutely mind blowing, I'm playing this with a wheel and pedals and it's crazy how real it can feel at times. It looks just as clear as it does here with a much greater sense of speed. #PSVR2 #GranTurismo pic.twitter.com/wNGKq6sXvaFebruary 22, 2023

While these reactions are undeniably tantalizing, it's worth noting that in our largely glowing PSVR 2 review, we do note a lack of support for older PlayStation VR games as well as PC VR games. Ultimately, while we were impressed with the headset, "the question of whether you should buy one will be down to how PlayStation supports it going forward, and whether or not your virtual interests extend into the $500+ price range."

If you're considering buying one, it'd also be good to check our list of upcoming PSVR 2 games to see if there's enough there to justify the investment.