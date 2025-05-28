After a permanent price drop, I didn't expect PSVR 2 to get even cheaper this year

It's Days of Play season, and that means you can currently get a lot of Sony's PlayStation hardware for cheaper. Last year, we saw a pretty excellent discount on PSVR 2, which foreshadowed the headset's permanent price drop at the beginning of 2025. Since that brought the cost of Sony's headset down to below the cost of the Meta Quest 3, I really didn't expect to see it get another price drop in this year's sale.

I'm happy to say that I was wrong, though, because PSVR 2 and its Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle have both dropped down by $50 / £50, bringing their prices down to just $349 at Amazon. Considering the Meta Quest 3S (the best budget VR headset right now) is only $299 at its cheapest, this is an incredible time to buy Sony's device.

The best VR headsets these days are capable of excellent things, and PSVR 2 is, in my opinion, the cream of the crop. For a visor that was initially shunned at launch for costing almost the same as the PS5, it's had quite a redemption arc, especially as more people have tried it and appreciated its gaming features versus the Meta competition.

Should you buy PSVR 2?

So what makes PSVR 2 the best VR headset on the shelves for gaming? In my opinion, having spent loads of time in the Quest 3 headsets, the Pico 4 Ultra, and PSVR 2, it's all to do with a feature set that's been designed for gaming specifically. For those other standalone devices, they've been built from the ground up to do a bit of everything. They've got mixed-reality fluff that not everyone wants from a headset, they've got good gaming chops, but they've compromised a bit on them.

PSVR 2 has an OLED display versus the LCD panels inside the other headsets. It has a 4K resolution per eye and a solid FOV. It also has eye tracking and foveated rendering, which usually sets you back a whole lot more cash in the VR market. Its controllers have capacitive sensors in them for immersive hand tracking in-game, and there's even haptic feedback in the headband. I'd argue that PSVR 2 isn't the most comfortable headset today, and its wire can be a little bit pesky at times, but for the excellent, well-rounded gaming features on offer here, it's no short of a bargain for its current price.

If you're looking to make the most of your gaming PC, the only caveat I'd offer you with PSVR 2 is that you're going to need to channel it through USB-C, which may not be ideal. For a visually lossless experience, you'll need a more PC-tailored option, like the HTC Vive Focus Vision, or something older like the Valve Index.

If you do have an urge to use the spatial computing features of a standalone headset, options like the Meta Quest 3S will give you a bit of everything, but personally, I think PSVR 2's gaming chops outweigh the mixed-reality use potential of its biggest rivals.

