Gran Turismo 4 cheat codes have finally been discovered after nearly 20 years

Cheats for Gran Turismo 4 have been unearthed nearly 20 years after the classic racing game first released.

Over the past weekend, one enterprising Gran Turismo 4 veteran uncovered some brand new details about the game. It turns out Polyphony Digital's racing sim actually does hide cheat codes to be uncovered, which is the first time a Gran Turismo game has explicitly featured cheats.

So many years and this game still holds surprises, GT4 does actually have cheat codes👀👇 pic.twitter.com/toyyIHIJKWMarch 25, 2023 See more

How these cheats have remained hidden after all these years, we've absolutely no idea. We've also got very little idea as to how the user actually uncovered the new cheats for Gran Turismo 4 in the first place, as they surely couldn't have just been happened upon by pure accident.

Nonetheless, this is just an excuse to revisit one of the best old-school racing games out there. However, there's one huge catch to activating any of the newly-unearthed cheat codes: a grand total of 365 in-game days need to have passed before any code is eligible for activation.

The cheat codes themselves are a pretty whacky bunch. For example you can instantly gain 10,000,000 CR by inputting Select, left, right, right, down, up, up, left, down, up, right, left, down, L1, R1, and then finally Select. Good luck remembering that without checking it once or twice.

Head over to The Cutting Room Floor (opens in new tab) if you want a complete list of every cheat for Gran Turismo 4, along with precise instructions on how to activate each one. It'd be brilliant if these new discoveries heralded a surge in players breaking out their old PS2s and booting up Gran Turismo 4 for the first time in years.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look over some slightly more modern games hitting Sony's latest console.