Gran Turismo 7's first free content update adds 3 new cars

Gran Turismo 7 gets its first batch of post-release content today.

In a post on the official Gran Turismo website, Polyphony Digital announced that the update will add three new cars to the game. These are the Subaru BRZ GT300 '21, the Subaru BRZ S '21 and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91. You can watch these shiny new additions in action in the video below.

Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi recently confirmed on Twitter that the latest instalment in the long-running racing series would be getting an update this week. Now developer Polyphony Digital has revealed exactly what's included in the new Gran Turismo 7 update, which is available for free from today.

Also included is a new track layout. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit now has a 24h layout in addition to the existing full track layout. The most notable difference between the two is the placement of the pit facility.

Lastly, two new Scapes will be added to the featured section. These are the Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura and Cherry Blossoms at Night.

The developer has titled the new update the 'Gran Turismo 7 April update', suggesting that it might be gearing up to release the same sort of bite-sized content updates on a monthly basis.

In a previous Gran Turismo update, Polyphony Digital overhauled the in-game economy after criticism from fans. The racing sim was put back on track with increased rewards that allow players to unlock new cars quicker.

