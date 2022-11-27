Gran Turismo 7 series lead is "looking into" bringing the racing game to PC

Gran Turismo 7 is "looking into" and "considering" bringing the famed racing franchise to PC.

GTPlanet (opens in new tab) recently sat down with series creator Kazunori Yamauchi (thanks, VGC ) and asked if developer Polyphony Digital would consider making the Sony first-party racer available on PC, too, following the success of other Sony ports like Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - which released on PC earlier this month - and Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, both of which made the jump to PC in October.

"Yes, I do think so," Yamauchi responded when asked if Polyphony Digital would consider doing the same.

However, Yamauchi was keen to stress the difficulties, particularly for a 4K game.

"Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title," Yamauchi explained. "There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform.

"It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it."

The GamesRadar+ Gran Turismo 7 review (opens in new tab) gave the racer an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, saying: "Everything that made GT Sport so good, plus everything that made early Gran Turismo games so good. A simply stunning driving game and a superb showcase for PS5.

"Fundamentally, this is one of the best driving games I’ve ever played," the review concludes. "Not as bright or arrogant as Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, nor as gorgeously-presented off the track as Forza Motorsport 7.

"But the most telling thing is that I just haven’t been able to stop playing it since I installed it, which I find is increasingly rare for a driving game. Gran Turismo 7 is the real deal and every PlayStation owner should buy it."

