Mario Kart 64 could be the next N64 game in line for an unofficial PC port as the classic racer has been fully decompiled, following in the footsteps of Zelda and Star Fox

Mario Kart 64 could be the next Nintendo 64 game to get an unofficial native PC port, as decompilation efforts for the game have finally completed.

One of the best gaming developments of the 2020s has been the rise of decompilation, which is a process which allows people to strip a game back to its source code via the ROM, opening it up to be developed on.

This has allowed the likes of Super Mario 64 , Sonic Unleashed , and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to get native PC versions that can then be enhanced with graphical and performance tweaks and, of course, mods to let you play as CJ from GTA San Andreas . And from the looks of things Mario Kart 64 could be the next N64 game in line to get this treatment.

As reported on the ReCollect64 blog Mario Kart 64 is the latest game to be fully decompiled by fans. However, this doesn't mean that a native port of the game will spring up overnight, as it would still require a team to recompile the game to become a PC port. That will no doubt take time, and that is if a team steps up to take on the project at all.

However the prospect of this port is exciting. Not only can the likes of a higher resolution, better frame rate, and gyro controls appear from this, but fans could go even further with the tracks and racers. Before Mario Kart 64 released, Kamek was originally in the game before being replaced by Donkey Kong, so that little wizard could finally race where he was destined to.

Plus we could see the likes of past and future Mario Kart characters and tracks ported to the classic title. Finally, Funky Kong can take over another game.

