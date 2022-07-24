Gran Turismo 7 update drops later this week and brings 3 new cars

It looks like Gran Turismo 7's next update will deliver at least three new cars.

Not much else is known about what's coming in the new update - fans are still hoping that a new circuit is en-route, as well as the chance to sell vehicles - but following a social media tease by franchise creator and producer Kazunori Yamauchi, the update, which is expected to drop next week (week commencing July 25), boasts at least three mystery vehicles:

But as spotted by Gran Turismo specialist site GT Planet (opens in new tab), the cheeky sneaky peek at the new arrivals is a little different this month. Whilst previously - specifically in April, May, and June - we got a side-on view of the hidden vehicles in individual images, this time we get a top-down view and they're in a single shot this month. Interesting, eh?

As for what the cars may be? Well, GTP believes we have a 1982/3 Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette - you can see it in the bottom-right - which hasn't been seen in the series since Gran Turismo 2.

There's also speculation that the top vehicle may be the Maserati A6GCS Spider, or A6GCS/53. The bottom-left car is a little less distinct, but people cleverer than me reckon it may be the Porsche 918 Spyder, the second of the "Hypercar Holy Trinity".

The GamesRadar+ Gran Turismo 7 review (opens in new tab) gave the racer an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, saying: "Everything that made GT Sport so good, plus everything that made early Gran Turismo games so good. A simply stunning driving game and a superb showcase for PS5.

"Fundamentally, this is one of the best driving games I’ve ever played," the review concludes. "Not as bright or arrogant as Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, nor as gorgeously-presented off the track as Forza Motorsport 7. But the most telling thing is that I just haven’t been able to stop playing it since I installed it, which I find is increasingly rare for a driving game. Gran Turismo 7 is the real deal and every PlayStation owner should buy it."

