Mario Kart World tricksters are getting so advanced, they're breaking the damn game: "I could explore underneath basically the whole track"

One of the most interesting things about Mario Kart World is how players have so quickly discovered so many wild shortcuts and alternate routes to send themselves flying across the Switch 2 racing game's tracks as fast as possible, but I suspect this latest one wasn't an intentional addition from Nintendo.

The best way to reach new areas and routes in Mario Kart World tends to be by using its new wall and rail-riding mechanics, as well as jumping around different surfaces while pulling off a bunch of tricks, which is exactly what Reddit user TroubadourAndChrono was up to before they found themselves falling into the abyss.

"While trying to see where the game's mechanics and items can take me in my favorite track, I accidentally stumbled upon this," they write, sharing a clip of a presumably terrified Para-Biddybud boosting into a wall, before promptly falling through to an all-new out-of-bounds area below Dry Bones Burnout.

Following up on this further down in their thread, TroubadourAndChrono shares a longer video of them replicating the glitch – sort of, anyway, as a different attempt using Wario instead of Para-Biddybud actually gave some slightly different results. "It was so interesting, I found myself in a different section of out of bounds where I could explore underneath basically the whole track," they write. "I even had access to item boxes through charge jumps."

Dry bones burnout out of bounds glitch (Mario Kart World) - YouTube Watch On

Will this newly discovered area lead to any shortcuts, though? At this stage, I suspect not, but who knows what talented racers might be able to come up with over time. As others in the thread have pointed out, though, one of the most fascinating parts about the glitch is that it seems to be one of the first of its kind, which is pretty dang impressive of both Nintendo for keeping the racing game largely free of issues, and also of the player for finding it.

"Cool stuff! The first out-of-bounds glitch I've seen," one Reddit user responds , while another says : "This is legitimately the first glitch I've ever seen in this game.

With so many ways to mess around with Mario Kart World's mechanics, I imagine it's only a matter of time before more out-of-bounds areas like this are discovered, although I also expect Nintendo might also be taking notes in order to fix them. If you want to try exploring underneath Dry Bones Burnout, you might want to do so sooner rather than later.

