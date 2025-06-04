11 years since the last stealth title, Thief returns with a VR game this year called Legacy of Shadow
It's been 11 years since the last Thief game, and today's PlayStation State of Play confirms the series is finally set to return this year with a new VR title on PSVR2.
Titled Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, we got our first look at the VR action in a gameplay trailer, showing our protagonist sneaking around buildings and grabbing some sort of sparkly, mysterious orb.
A PlayStation Blog post confirms that the VR game brings players "back to The City, where danger lurks around every corner and secrets are hidden in plain sight," and also where you'll uncover an "artifact that holds a legacy from the past" – perhaps that aforementioned orb?
We'll be stepping into the shoes of Magpie, an orphaned thief who steals to survive on the brutal streets. Whatever that artifact is clearly raises the stakes, as we'll also work to "expose a sinister conspiracy that looms" over the foundation of The City.
The fact that this is a VR-only title might end up being a dealbreaker for some, but it does look pretty immersive – the blog post mentions things like lockpicking, archery, and interacting with the environment, which sounds promising.
As for the studios behind it, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is being worked on by Vertigo Games (AKA the team behind the VR game Metro Awakening) in "close collaboration" with Eidos-Montréal, and in development by Maze Theory. For any fans of the 2014 Thief game, Eidos-Montréal's involvement should bode well.
Now that this year's not-E3 season is officially kicking off, be sure to check out our roundup of new games for 2025 and beyond, as well as our handy Summer Game Fest schedule.
