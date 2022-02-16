The best Tomb Raider games of all time ranked

The first Tomb Raider appeared on Sega Saturn in 1996 and instantly redefined standards for adventure games. While the technology powering that first adventure is painfully primitive by today's standards (famously, her hair is short during gameplay because her long, braided ponytail proved too much for the game to render properly), it still grasped all the potential of the then next-generation with both hands. And after the inevitable wild commercial success, it got a sequel. And another. And another...

So, with Rise of the Tomb Raider finally upon us on Xbox One, let's take one last look back over our shoulder at the adventures that have come before before we dive into the unknown. I'm going to start with the worst and work upwards to the best. Can you guess which one is coming first?

18. Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003)

Formats: PC, PS2, Mac

The most infamous entry in the series remains a dreadful video game. Chock full of bugs and glitches, it sees Lara becoming a darker, grittier heroine (yawn). Oh, and some dude called Kurtis Trent, who you get to play as for a while.

There was a lot of excitement for this game prior to its release, and justifiably, considering the pedigree of the franchise at the time. Still, this was a massive misstep; one that almost permanently derailed the entire series.

17. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Curse of the Sword (2001)

Formats: Game Boy Color

This Game Boy Color sequel to the Game Boy Color-only version of Tomb Raider was decent but not great. The first game had already pushed the limits of what the primitive hardware was capable of, and this sequel just about moved away from the jungles and tombs that made the series so great in the first place.

Still, Lara’s move set is mighty impressive considering there are only two face buttons on a Game Boy Color. And it's probably the closest you can get to playing Flashback on a Game Boy. If that's a thing you ever wished you could do….

16. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Prophecy (2002)

Formats: Game Boy Advance

Not a great entry in the series, but the fact a Tomb Raider can run on a GBA in the first place is cause for applause. It might be easy to forget just how easy it is to experience Lara in all her 4K, tomb-raiding glory on PC in 2022, but Prophecy showed some serious ingenuity two decades ago. To translate a classic 3D character’s adventures into a playable 2D form with limited hardware all those years ago is a truly impressive feat.

15. Tomb Raider (2000)

Formats: Game Boy Color

An 8-bit Prince of Persia… only with guns. Despite its limitations, the sense of isolation and exploration of the 3D Tomb Raiders is still present in this handheld port, making this much more than the sum of its parts. If nothing else, Core Design deserves huge credit for attempting to port one of the most ambitious games of its era onto a device that’s less powerful than the toaster you probably use to singe your bread in 2022.

14. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000)

Formats: PC, PS1, Dreamcast

With Lara Croft apparently killed off at the end of Revelations, the following game was a collection of stories from various points of Lara's exploratory career. By this point, the engine was tired, Lara was tired, the control scheme was tired and the level design was tired. Not exactly a recipe for success, then.

So while this isn't a particularly awful Tomb Raider adventure, it isn't a particularly good one, either. Oh, and the ghostly wraith things are weird. The series has always had an air of the supernatural around it, but Scooby-Doo would have a field day with this one. In fact, if Lara unmasked one, it would probably turn out to be old man Winston, the butler from Croft Manor. "And I'd have gotten away with it too… if it wasn't for you pesky kids always locking me in the freezer".

13. Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999)

Formats: PC, PS1, Dreamcast

This is a slightly strange entry in the series. It's classic Tomb Raider, but it starts off with you playing as a 15-year-old version of Lara. Despite showing a version of Croft that no fan of the franchise ever needed to see, The Last Revelation commits to the undiluted, hardcore platforming that made the PS1 games such a success. Sure, it’s hardly Shenmue, but during one of Lara’s leanest periods, this underrated Dreamcast entry at least kept Croft’s name in the (semi-relevant) conversation.

12. Tomb Raider 3: Adventures of Lara Croft (1998)

Formats: PC, PS1

The PS1 trilogy-capper benefited from a new game engine, allowing for more complex and densely-populated environments. The quality is high, but the game's design is a bit obtuse at times – it’s super easy to get lost in most of the levels. Oh, and Lara sneaking around Area 51? Really?

11. Lara Croft Go (2015)

Formats: PC, Android, iOS, PS4, PS Vita, Mac

A distinctly clever mobile take on Lara’s adventures. A turn-based spin on the series, there are loads of fan-pleasing nods to old Tomb Raider titles, like the secret chime and ledge handstand animation from the original game, plus some cunningly-designed levels. The visuals are pleasantly stylized, but manage to feel like a true Tomb Raider game, albeit one that's much more like the vintage series than modern-day Lara.

10. Tomb Raider: Underworld (2008)

Formats: PC, PS3, PS2, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS

One of the best-looking games on Xbox 360, Underworld represents the pinnacle of second-phase Lara. In a post-Uncharted world, it was clear Lara and her newly reclaimed puzzling and platforming skills had learned a lot from Nathan Drake. In terms of gameplay, Underworld offers a tantalizing sense of freedom that while welcome, is never fully realized – an early underwater level hints at a less linear approach that doesn’t fully come to bear. Still, this is a slick, handsome adventure that kept Lara’s momentum ticking over following the success of Anniversary.

9. Tomb Raider 2 (1997)

Formats: PC, PS3, PS2, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS

Lara's first sequel is very similar to her initial outing, but passed up Saturn and affirmed PlayStation as the explorer's spiritual home. TR2 expands some of the original's concepts, like actually allowing you to ride vehicles (as opposed to just wistfully watching cut-scene Lara have all the fun), and allowing you to explore more outdoor environments. Ones with the actual sky, not just 'black'.

These days, it's a frustrating affair with too many instant deaths which force you to progress through trial and error. But there's an iOS port doing the rounds, with cleaned-up textures. If you’re a series fan, this stellar entry deserves a look if you’re longing for some retro raiding.

8. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (2009)

Formats: PC, PS3, Xbox 360

An excellent entry in the series. An isometric viewpoint over some beautiful 3D tombs, married to a twin-stick shooter control scheme and brilliant co-op puzzle-solving gameplay, cements this as a terrific TR entry. Lara's move set feels lovely, allowing for team-up moves and trust exercises that usually end with someone dropping their companion into a pit of spikes.

The game also works competitively, even if you're playing in co-op. The mad dash for gems every time you venture into a new area is great fun, even if it does look a little strange to see the two characters rolling everywhere.

7. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (2014)

Formats: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

A successful four-player co-op installment in the puzzle-solving/shooting franchise that takes several cues from The Guardian of Light. The formula hasn't aged at all and the graphics benefit greatly from the (then) new-gen boost. Crucially, the game takes place in proper tombs. Something Lara seemed to forget about for a few years. These tombs are full of traps, levers, pressure pads, and treasures – fitting, considering the Lara in this game is not 'new Lara'. It's the first reboot's Lara. And she was all about getting back to raiding tombs.

6. Tomb Raider: Legend (2006)

Formats: PC, PS3, PS2, PSP, Xbox, Xbox 360, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo

If it wasn’t for the success of Legend, there’s a good chance Lara’s terrific reboot trilogy would never have seen the light of day. Following Angel of Darkness’ disastrous release in 2003, the relic-pinching series looked all but dead. Once the dust had settled though, Crystal Dynamics bounced back with a prequel/part reboot that looked to remove the unfocused excess of AoD.

Placing more emphasis on puzzles and sharp platforming than its combat-heavy predecessor, Legend remains a confident reminder of what Lara is all about. Displaying the sort of streamlined setpiece spectacle that would ultimately put Lara fully back on the map in 2013, this is the game that started Ms. Croft’s deserved redemption.

5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Formats: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Mac



Technically accomplished, if a little soulless, the final part of rebooted Lara’s trilogy is still a superior action adventure. While battling jaguars in the sweaty bowels of the Amazon might not be quite as riveting as axing a grizzly to death in Rising of the Tomb Raider’s Siberian plains, Shadow takes the polished mechanics of its predecessors and builds on them with never-better stealth and gunplay.

Yes, the story is once again a weak point. But when the Challenge Tombs are so good and the setpieces so compelling – the early flood scene is an absolute jaw-dropper – it’s hard to begrudge Shadow being the weakest entry in a stellar trilogy.

4. Tomb Raider: Anniversary (2007)

Formats: PC, PS3, PS2, PSP, Xbox 360, Wii

A winning reworking of the original classic that stays faithful to the much-loved source material. Sure, some of the bosses are reduced to QuickTime events, which isn’t ideal, but when everything else is so well done, you can't overly grumble. Though it dilutes the hardcore, unforgiving nature of the 1996 original, Anniversary preserves enough of Lara’s pioneering spirit to make it a more than a worthwhile entry in the enduring franchise.

3. Tomb Raider (1996)

Formats: PC, PS1, Sega Saturn, Android, iOS, N-Gage

By modern standards, the platforming is as stiff as old-school Lara’s acting, but there’s no denying the original Tomb Raider is one of the most influential video games of all time. While most developers were struggling to get to grips with the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn, Core Design casually dropped an all-time classic action-adventure out of seemingly nowhere.

Alongside WipEout, Tomb Raider cemented PlayStation as the coolest video game brand that had ever been. In Lara Croft, the medium had finally found an icon who could stand shoulder to shoulder with a certain Nintendo plumber and speed-loving Sega hedgehog. While the game’s sex appeal undoubtedly led to the game’s colossal sales success, OG Tomb Raider is also a really freakin’ good video game. The combination of considered exploration, expert-level design, and classic combat encounters – who could forget shooting a T-Rex in the face in the iconic Lost Valley level – ensures the first Tomb Raider will remain an enduring gaming icon for the ages.

2. Tomb Raider (2013)

Formats: PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Stadia

After years in the wilderness, Crystal Dynamics brought the First Lady of Video Games back to relevance with an almighty bang. Wisely taking cues from Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series, this brilliant reboot grounded the Tomb Raider universe, shunting aside campy fights with dinosaurs for gritty behind-the-shoulder shootouts with unhinged cultists.

While the story is forgettable, the downbeat setting is an absolute winner. Focused while also containing open-ended hub areas, the windswept island of Yamatai proves to be a brilliant setting. Throw in sturdy platforming and sharp shootouts, and 2013’s rebooted Raider stands tall as one of the greatest entries in Lara’s esteemed series.

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015)

Formats: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Stadia, Mac

The best Tomb Raider game ever made… and it’s not all that close. Building on the winning template of the 2013 reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider doubles down on freedom and player choice. Expansive mini hubs dovetail beautifully with heavily choreographed set pieces to create a game that’s truly a master of all disciplines. Oh, and it also looks absolutely incredible.

Does the stiff story compare to the light-hearted, perfectly paced fun of Uncharted? Absolutely not. Still, Rise gives players more agency and freedom than any of Nate’s adventures, in a game where the quality of platforming, puzzles, and shootouts simply can’t be denied.

