Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon

News
By
published

How will this affect Big Dill's legacy?

Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tomb Raider's very own Lara Croft could be coming back to Fortnite for the first time inyears.

Fortnite may not have been the first game to do a battle pass, but it’s safe to say it's the reason why what seems to be every game has one now. I personally don’t mind them too much, but the absolute worst thing about them is that once they’re gone, you can’t get anything from them (what do you mean I can’t get the Spider-Man skin?). One such skin was Lara Croft, who appeared in the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 Battle Pass back in early 2021.

Since that season ended back in June 2021, there’s been no way to get Lara Croft in Fortnite, but that could be changing in the near future as Fortnite leaker extraordinaire ShiinaBR has revealed on Twitter that a new version of Lara Croft is set to arrive in Fortnite. While the skin itself hasn’t been found, a description saying "A globetrotting archaeologist with a penchant for dangerous adventures" was in today’s update.

While Epic Games did confirm that Battle Pass skins will now return to the game’s Item Shop after an exclusivity window, it only applies to skins from Chapter 5: Season 4 onwards, meaning that Lara Croft’s original skin won’t be back. Considering this version featured the 2013 reboot version of the character, the Tomb Raider: Legend-era design, and a low-poly version that looks like those Lucozade ads, video game versions of the character seem less likely.

That leaves some options like Alicia Vikander or Angelina Jolie’s movie variants of the character, one based on the recent Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series, or maybe the clad-in-black version seen in Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness.

Lara Croft had the honor of being the first video game crossover character to be included in a Fortnite battle pass. Since then we’ve had the likes of Solid Snake, Doomguy, and old Gerry from The Witcher make an appearance. Most recently, Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero is available in the current Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass, so if Lara returns, she’ll be able to team with the master of ice (and the iconic Big Dill).

If you’re excited for Lara’s return but haven’t played any of her games, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best Tomb Raider games.

See more Nintendo Switch News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lara Croft stands in front of blue flames and a city vista in the Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness key art used on the box, cropped to fit a thumbnail
Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered restores some cut content to hopefully make Angel of Darkness a little less hated this time around
Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 6
The biggest changes in Fortnite Season 2 of Chapter 6
Mariah Carey
Fortnite Mariah Carey Christmas crossover leaks, and it looks like the reveal will reference a fan-favorite meme she helped create
Fortnite Hatsune Miku outfit
Fortnite Hatsune Miku: How to get the virtual pop star
Hatsune Miku Fortnite loading screen art.
Hatsune Miku hits Fortnite, immediately steals everyone's dance moves: "This is the greatest game of all time"
Fortnite OG Season 2
When does Fortnite OG Season 2 start?
Latest in Fortnite
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases: Where to search them
Fortnite character Jonesy looks shocked in the story trailer for Season X.
Fortnite is now giving cheaters "second chances" with 1-year bans that allow you to use the battle royale like it's Discord and do absolutely nothing else until you're freed from the void
Fortnite Black Markets
Fortnite Black Markets: Where are they and how to use them
Buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite
Can you buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite?
Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault
Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault: How to open the secret vault
Latest in News
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Mind Rot card art (showing a human screaming in agony) with two meme Spongebob Squarepants Secret Lair cards laid over top
MTG's meme-filled Spongebob Secret Lair is enough to kill the average player from the 1990s
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"
More about fortnite
Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases

Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases: Where to search them
Fortnite character Jonesy looks shocked in the story trailer for Season X.

Fortnite is now giving cheaters "second chances" with 1-year bans that allow you to use the battle royale like it's Discord and do absolutely nothing else until you're freed from the void
Nature board game deals header image with rolling hills and a cloudy sky

Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head
Mind Rot card art (showing a human screaming in agony) with two meme Spongebob Squarepants Secret Lair cards laid over top
MTG's meme-filled Spongebob Secret Lair is enough to kill the average player from the 1990s
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is the star of Sony's leaked AI-powered character prototype, which allows users to ask questions to an unsettling, emotionless version of the protagonist
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"
A meeting inside one of Chrono Cross&#039; cathedrals
Square Enix remembers that Chrono Trigger exists, announcing various new projects as it celebrates the Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest royalty behind the cult JRPG
Screenshot of Neil in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"