Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon

Tomb Raider's very own Lara Croft could be coming back to Fortnite for the first time inyears.

Fortnite may not have been the first game to do a battle pass, but it’s safe to say it's the reason why what seems to be every game has one now. I personally don’t mind them too much, but the absolute worst thing about them is that once they’re gone, you can’t get anything from them (what do you mean I can’t get the Spider-Man skin?). One such skin was Lara Croft, who appeared in the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 Battle Pass back in early 2021.

Since that season ended back in June 2021, there’s been no way to get Lara Croft in Fortnite, but that could be changing in the near future as Fortnite leaker extraordinaire ShiinaBR has revealed on Twitter that a new version of Lara Croft is set to arrive in Fortnite. While the skin itself hasn’t been found, a description saying "A globetrotting archaeologist with a penchant for dangerous adventures" was in today’s update.

While Epic Games did confirm that Battle Pass skins will now return to the game’s Item Shop after an exclusivity window, it only applies to skins from Chapter 5: Season 4 onwards, meaning that Lara Croft’s original skin won’t be back. Considering this version featured the 2013 reboot version of the character, the Tomb Raider: Legend-era design, and a low-poly version that looks like those Lucozade ads, video game versions of the character seem less likely.

That leaves some options like Alicia Vikander or Angelina Jolie’s movie variants of the character, one based on the recent Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series, or maybe the clad-in-black version seen in Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness.

Lara Croft had the honor of being the first video game crossover character to be included in a Fortnite battle pass. Since then we’ve had the likes of Solid Snake, Doomguy, and old Gerry from The Witcher make an appearance. Most recently, Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero is available in the current Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass, so if Lara returns, she’ll be able to team with the master of ice (and the iconic Big Dill).

