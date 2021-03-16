Fortnite Lara Croft skin has unlockable styles that cover her gaming history

A Fortnite Lara Croft skin is one of your rewards for filling out your Fortnite Season 6 battle pass, and a set of unlockable styles cover her whole history as an action hero.

Well, almost her whole history. There's no weird silver body suit from the Angelina Jolie movies, but Lara Croft's journey through the Tomb Raider games is well represented, at least. Fan channel Fortnite News put together an image that shows the four styles of Lara Croft shoulder to shoulder: starting with gold on the left (because Fortnite loves gold skins), then the default Lara who resembles her Tomb Raider Anniversary incarnation, retro Lara, and the scuffed-up Lara from the prequel trilogy.

The 4 Styles Of Lara Croft! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/eVbHJFfaxsMarch 16, 2021 See more

The Tomb Raider star is just the latest in a long line of crossover characters that were threaded throughout previous seasons of Fortnite, and it's clear that Epic does not plan to put a stop to the cross-franchise collaborations any time soon. She fits right in with the new Primal season, especially with all the kinds of bows you can craft to rain fire, shockwaves, and more on the opposition. It's a good thing too, since she still won't have any pistols to dual wield with the Fortnite new weapons changes for this season.

If you haven't already seen it yet, make sure you check out the new Fortnite trailer for the latest season .