When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start? Here's everything we know so far

The new season has just kicked off and the island has been reshaped by the arrival of the Zero Point, but it's never too early to start thinking about when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start. We've seen that Agent Jonesey is summoning the greatest hunters across reality in order to stop anyone from escaping the loop, so we can use what we know so far about this storyline to begin considering where the next steps in Fortnite will take us. There's still a long distance yet to run, but if you're looking for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start date then we've got a summary of everything we know so far, right here.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite season normally lasts for around 10 weeks, although that has been subject to change in previous seasons – usually an extra week or two is added on the end for overtime, but thanks to various delays Chapter 2 Season 2 ended up running for a whopping 17 weeks! However, Chapter 2 Season 3 did run for just the allotted 10 weeks as initially planned, then Chapter 2 Season 4 lasted for 14 weeks, so it's now quite hard to predict exactly what will happen each season.

According to the Epic website the current Zero Point Battle Pass runs until March 15, 2021, and the in-game Battle Pass screen also says "Chapter 2 – Season 5 through March 16th", which should place the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start date in the week commencing Monday, March 15, 2021. However, it's unlikely that a new season would start on a Monday, so we'd expect the start date to be pushed to later in that week. These dates put the length of the current Chapter 2 Season 5 at around 15 weeks, so it looks like Epic already has plans in place to once again extend it beyond the usual 10 week run time.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's still a long time to go until it starts, so we won't expect any official details about what's going to change in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 for a while yet. We know that the current season revolves around trying to close the Zero Point, but what effect that will have on the island if it's achieved remains to be seen. We're already aware that the Fortnite Marvel plans will last "many, many, many years", so expect plenty more crossovers with the MCU as we move forwards.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass to unlock all of the additional rewards it provides, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000 and currently costs $7.99 / £6.49, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which currently costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That will set you back $19.99 / £15.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Bucks bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need to get a head start.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the start of Chapter 2 Season 6 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Again, it's far too early to say what will feature in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 battle pass. We've previously had a whole suite of Marvel superheroes included in the battle pass such as Thor, She-Hulk, Groot, Storm, Doctor Doom, Mystique, Iron Man, and Wolverine, and of course The Mandalorian and The Child are the star attractions in the opening of the current season. We'll have to wait and see what the overall theme will be to determine what's in the next battle pass so as always, keep an eye on this page and we'll continue to bring you all the big updates as they are discovered.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack