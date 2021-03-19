Fortnite investigate an anomaly - how to investigate an anomaly in Lazy Lake and other locations

The Fortnite investigate an anomaly quests are all linked to Agent Jones' mission to deal with the Zero Point, and will take you from Lazy Lake to Shark Island, Catty Corner, Stealthy Stronghold, and finally Weeping Woods. To access these investigate an anomaly quests, you first need to reach the required level in the battle pass for Fortnite Season 6, which will unlock the mission along with a new style for Jones' Field Pack back bling. Complete the challenge and you'll also receive a new style for the Agent Jones outfit, representing a snapshot of one of his trips through the Loop in Fortnite. Each investigation is slightly different, and some have additional puzzles attached to them, so follow our guide to find all of the Fortnite investigate an anomaly locations and complete their tasks.

Fortnite investigate an anomaly locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you progress through the battle pass this season, various Fortnite investigate an anomaly locations will be flagged up as quests, to unlock snapshots from Agent Jones' mission to save reality. We've marked the locations on the map above, which will unlock at the following battle pass levels:

Lazy Lake - Level 14 Shark Island - Level 28 Catty Corner - Level 49 Stealthy Stronghold - Level 60 Weeping Woods - Level 76

1. Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete the Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Lazy Lake quest, you first need to head into the house marked with a 1 on the north edge of town, then follow the butterfly downstairs to the basement. Break through the wall straight ahead with screens mounted on it and you'll find a hidden room behind it, and a cabinet with outlines of gems that you can interact with. You need to activate these in the correct order: red, purple, blue, green - or in relation to where you enter the room: back, front, left, right. Once they're all lit you can interact with the anomaly.

2. Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected on Shark Island

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected on Shark Island quest, you should head to the grassy pillars behind the shark head. Here you'll find three projectors, and when you approach each one you'll see a hologram of a character performing an action such as crouching or emoting. Mimic that action at all three projectors, and the anomaly will appear in the middle for you to interact with and collect.

3. Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected near Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get started on the Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected near Catty Corner quest, you need to head slightly east from Catty Corner then down the long ramp that leads to the mysterious bunker entrance. Once you reach the butterfly, it'll lead you into a side room below the stairs containing a vault, but the huge door isn't open wide enough to get to the anomaly inside. To remedy this, grab some of the propane tanks nearby and stack them by the vault door, then shoot them (from a distance) so they ignite. Once they explode and the fire subsides, you should be able to reach the anomaly through the gap.

4. Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Stealthy Stronghold

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With the Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Stealthy Stronghold quest, you should make your way to this clearing slightly east from the center of the area. When the butterfly appears, follow it all over the jungle until eventually it comes to rest, burying itself towards the west side of the location. All you need to do now is hit it with your harvesting tool to uncover the anomaly and collect it.

5. Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Weeping Woods

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To wrap things up with the Fortnite investigate an anomaly detected in Weeping Woods quest, find the Spire Guardian's tower in the autumnal area to the west side of Weeping Woods. After finding the butterfly at the base, follow it up the spiral stairs to the top of the structure, then build upwards to interact with the final anomaly hovering in the air.

