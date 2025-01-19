Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered restores some cut content to hopefully make Angel of Darkness a little less hated this time around

Tomb Raider 4, 5, and 6 are all getting remastered, and that means one of the franchise's most-hated games, Angel of Darkness, could find some redemption.

In a new post over on the official Tomb Raider website , we get some information on the ways developer Aspyr will be trying to make the "initially divisive" Angel of Darkness more palatable this time around. The writer of the original game recently made an animated movie that resolves the series' biggest cliffhanger .

Like most remasters of older games, there will be options to use modern controls. These will let Lara jump in any direction regardless of which way she's facing, and you'll even be able to move the camera freely. We've really got it good these days. She can also shoot in mid-air and shoot around corners in stealth mode, which should make her even more lethal than she always was.

The devs are also looking to restore a lot of cut content to the game to help it realize its full potential. These include cut voice lines that should help explain the story more clearly, as well as some inventory items and new entries in a notebook that should help you as you explore the game and solve its various puzzles. Some people may think Aspyr is making the game too easy, but they can simply not use these hints if they don't want to.

The game's side character, Kurtis Trent, is also getting a serious rework. He uses psychic abilities and physical endurance instead of Lara's agility, so he'll now get a psychic shield that can "be quite useful in a boss battle" and will "control the discus-like blade known as the Chirugai." Those sound awesome. He's not a complete tank, though. He'll now also be able to sprint like Lara and shoot around corners, too.

If you want to get back into the series ahead of the remaster's February 14, 2025 release date, check out our ranking of the best Tomb Raider games .