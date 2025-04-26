Indie publisher is "spiritually re-releasing" its PS2-style horror game after it came out on the same day as Oblivion Remastered's massive stealth launch

Aside from rumors and whispers across the interwebs, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered's stealth launch came as a complete surprise to most people. That's great for players who don't want to go through the pain of waiting years and years for an anticipated game, but it's not so great for the indie games that got somewhat buried by Bethesda's shadow drop.

One such game is PS2 horror homage Post Trauma, an old-school fright fest filled with fixed camera angles and brain-scratching puzzles, which unwittingly came out on the same day as Oblivion Remastered and has seemingly failed to step out of its shadow in the days since.

Indie publisher Raw Fury is now jokingly re-launching the game in around two months time with the tongue in cheek 'Post Trauma: The Re-Release - Except We're Not Un-Releasing It First, and It's Pretty Much the Same' edition, coming on June 23. "Good things come to those who wait, so we'll be patient," the publisher tweeted, alongside #PleaseNoShadowDropThisTime.

Good things come to those who wait, so we'll be patient.On June the 23rd, prepare for Post Trauma: The Re-Release - Except We're Not Un-Releasing It First, and It's Pretty Much the Same. #PostTraumaTheReRelease #PleaseNoShadowDropThisTime pic.twitter.com/Dcdff2HrexApril 25, 2025

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we're going to be spiritually re-releasing Post Trauma in about 8.5 weeks, which is a completely random number we just chose," the comedic announcement video above explains. "There'll be giveaways, streams and celebrations on this spiritual re-release day, so make sure you're there... Once you've finishing playing Oblivion, obviously."

Let's hope Bethesda's not planning Fallout 3 Remastered or, even worse, Skyrim Re-Re-Released for June.

Elsewhere, Raw Fury has seemingly secured at least one major hit this year with one of 2025's best-rated games so far: Blue Prince, which is faring a lot better than Post Trauma is right now. And the week's other notable release, JRPG love letter Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, also managed to capture enough attention amidst the chaos to sell over 500,000 copies in a single day.

