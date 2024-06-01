3 years after its announcement, the Tomb Raider anime hits Netflix in October, and its new trailer looks just like my favorite Lara Croft game

The Tomb Raider animated series, which was announced in 2021and is set to take place after the events of the most recent trilogy, has a release date.

In a trailer published earlier today, Tomb Raider's official account confirmed that Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft would be hitting Netflix on October 10, 2024. With Haley Atwell, best known for her turns as the MCU's Peggy Carter and for her role in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, in the title role, Lara is raiding across some pretty exotic locales in the trailer, which you can check out below.

While it's hard to pin down exactly what Lara is up to in any of the clips in that action-packed trailer, a couple of moments remind me of my favorite Croft game - 2006's Tomb Raider: Legend has a couple of moments that feel like they might be getting paid homage to in this trailer, which I suppose makes sense given both this series' name and its presence after the Crystal Dynamics series.

With The Legend of Lara Croft now officially only a few months away, Tomb Raider does appear to be stepping back into the limelight in an increasingly apparent way - just a couple of weeks ago, a live-action series penned by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge was announced, and that's in addition to a new Amazon-backed Tomb Raider game that's supposed to offer a unified version of Lara. Those tombs had better watch out.

