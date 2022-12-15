Amazon is publishing the next Tomb Raider game and says it's the "most expansive" one yet

The next Tomb Raider game - developed by Crystal Dynamics on Unreal Engine 5 - will be published by Amazon Games.

Amazon announced the publishing partnership in a press release (opens in new tab), noting that this is the company's "first single-player narrative title", following up on the success of multiplayer games like New World and Lost Ark. The press release also features a few scant details on what to expect from the game.

The new Tomb Raider, which still does not have an official title, will include "all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in gaming, giving players control of the confident and multidimensional hero Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding, with mind-bending puzzles to solve, and a wide variety of enemies to face and overcome."

This game was previously announced back in April as part of Epic's State of Unreal Showcase, and the devs are continuing to hype the prospects of the new engine for story-driven games. Today's press release notes that "Crystal Dynamics is drawing on the power and cutting-edge technology of Unreal Engine 5 to take storytelling to the next level, in the biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date. The title is currently in early development, and additional details will be announced at a later date."

Take note of that 'early development' part - it seems we shouldn't expect much additional information for some time to come.

Crystal Dynamics is currently owned by Embracer Group, following a massive sale from previous parent company Square Enix earlier this year.

Dig into our big list of new games for 2023 and beyond.